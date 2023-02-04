Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 6:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 9:57 AM  Count : 183
Observer Online Desk

Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’


Dhaka's air quality continued to be in the 'unhealthy' zone this morning.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 192 at 8:58am this morning, the capital of Bangladesh ranked fifth in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.

Afghanistan’s Kabul, China’s Chengdu and India’s Mumbai occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 230, 213 and 213, respectively, UNB reports.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants -- Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide. Breathing polluted air has long been recognised as increasing a person’s chances of developing a heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections and cancer, according to several studies.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.

SR


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh should probe recent allegations of disappearances, torture: HRW
Ganatantra Mancha's nationwide march on February 11
Rampal plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy
Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon
642 killed, 978 injured in 650 accidents in January
Malaysia to continue facilities for Bangladeshi students
BNP men thronging at Nayapaltan with small processions
Bangladesh, South Africa discuss ways to boost trade and investment


Latest News
Councillor sued over sexual harassment of colleague
Two held with liquor in Madhyanagar
Man beaten to death by his rival in Ctg
22 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Bangladesh and Brazil to expand bilateral trade
Man killed in B’baria road accident
112 passengers fined for travelling without tickets
Woman ‘kills self’ jumping before train
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Most Read News
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
Heroin worth crores of taka coming from India, dealings on mobile banking
BNP, allies hold rallies at 7 places in Dhaka on Saturday
Daylong bird fair held at JU amid festivity
Keep hospital beds ready for Nipah patients: DGHS
9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2 years in India jail
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Dhaka air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
School boy killed for ransom in Khulna
Workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]bserverbd.com, For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft