BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 9:35 AM  Count : 275
Observer Online Desk

BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka


The Rangpur Riders clinched a playoff spot in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with a two-wicket victory over the Dhaka Dominators on Friday in Mirpur.

The Riders won the toss and chose to field first in the match.

Dhaka struggled at the start, with Mohammad Mithun run out for 5 off 2 balls and Nasir Hossain and Soumya Sarkar both scoring 2 and failing to deliver, UNB reports.

Ariful Haque led the innings with 29 off 26, while Abdullah Al Mamun also contributed well with 23 off 27 balls.

Dhaka finished their innings at a below-par total of 130/8 in 20 overs.

Rangpur's Azmatullah Omarzai was the standout bowler, with two wickets and 22 runs conceded in four overs.

Rangpur had a slow start while replying, with opener Mohammad Naim failing to score, but Rony Talukdar and captain Nurul Hasan Sohan's 34 and 61, respectively, secured the victory.

Despite losing some quick wickets late in the match, Rangpur held on for the win and secured their place in the playoffs.

SR


