Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 10:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

SPARE

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Prince Harry

SPARE

SPARE

It's now almost a week since Prince Harry's memoir "SPARE" was published and what thrillingly hectic days they've been: hard to pick

a highlight. Amusing as it was to find Nicholas Witchell reporting for the BBC on the book's release by filming the sole person

queuing outside Waterstones' London flagship to buy it, I think the sound of the ex-Sun hack Dan Wootton railing flatulently in the

Daily Mail at Harry's description of him as a "sad little man" just edged it for me ("no, YOU'RE the sad little man, Mister Prince!").

Meanwhile, in the US, Harry went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he performed a skit with some trumpets and Tom

Hanks and spoke of his "frost-nipped todger" - said todger being, by the way, just one of dozens of be-nicknamed rude mechanicals

who appear in his masterwork (others include his mates Badger, Skippy and Chimp; the venomous royal courtiers known as the Bee,

the Wasp and the Fly; and Rehabber Kooks, AKA Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of Rupert Murdoch's News UK).

It has to be said, however, that none of this coverage, barmy and excessively fixated, is even half so unlikely as Spare itself, a book

that must rank as one of the most bizarre I've ever read. Yes, it is - at moments - very sad. There's ongoing shame in it for tabloid

journalism. But for a title written explicitly in the cause of securing sympathy and understanding for its so-called author, boy, does it

misfire. It's not only that Harry is so petulant: a man who thinks nothing, even now, of complaining about the bedroom he was

allotted for his summer hols in Granny's castle. With every page, his California makeover grows less convincing.

Where, for instance, did he leave his newfound feminism when he came to describe Pat, a matron at his prep school who was slightly

disabled? ("Pat wasn't hot," he says. "Pat was cold.") Does he really expect us to believe that, into his 20s, he didn't know the word

"Paki" was offensive? Since a certain fateful day when he and Meghan had a row while roasting a chicken and she threatened to

dump him, he has had, he tells us, an awful lot of therapy and yet it seems to have done him no more good than the Elizabeth

Arden cream he once applied to his tingling thing post-north pole. What kind of person insists on an air-clearing meeting with their

father on the day of his father's funeral? A myopic, self-obsessed, non-empathic kind of person, I would say. Exactly the same kind of

person, in fact, who would talk about reconciliation in the same breath as they publicly slag off their family.

Such things are made all the more jarring by the yawning gap between the way Harry speaks and the way his ghost, JR Moehringer,

writes. In the revelation stakes, Moehringer has done his job; when Harry thanks him in his acknowledgments for having spoken

with "such deep conviction about the beauty (and sacred obligation) of Memoir", you can only wonder what manner of mesmerism

he deployed ("Look into my eyes, Harry, and tell me how many Taliban you killed�"). But in the prose stakes, Moehringer just can't

help himself.
I suppose he wishes he were Ben Lerner, or some other hip young literary American gunslinger, rather than having to channel a

raging Sloane who must look up the word 'compere' in a dictionary when his brother asks him to be one at his wedding and whose

epigraph from Faulkner - "The past is never dead. It's not even past" - he found on brainyquote.com. Sometimes, Moehringer writes.

Like this. In short sentences. Bang. Bang-bang. At other times, it's as if he's been at Harry's weed or something.

At one point, the prince talks about tuck at school, specifically his love of Starburst, formerly known as Opal Fruits. "I devised a way

of super-sizing my sugar rush," the passage reads. "I'd take all my Opal Fruits and squeeze them together into one massive

gobstopper� As the wad melted, my bloodstream would become a frothy cataract of dextrose. Whatsoever thy hand findest to do, do

it with thy might." And lo, Billy Bunter morphs into Renton out of Trainspotting.

Harry's meaner critics like to point out that plenty of people lose someone as a child; his self-proclaimed exceptionalism annoys

them. This is, of course, disingenuous as well as harsh. No other boy ever had to walk behind his mother's coffin in full sight of

millions, nor have many been trailed by those they believe killed their parent into grief-struck adulthood. In his book, however,

Harry's special pleading extends far beyond all this. Is it a manifestation of his extreme privilege that he seems not to realise that

most British people struggle with the expression of feelings; that the desire to run a mile at the thought of "talking it out" isn't

limited to those with titles?

Love need not always be showy, whatever he thinks now he lives in the land of Meghan and her gruesome love poems (the one he

quotes is unbearable: pure vomit emoji). His description of his father's failure to hug him after he has told him his mother is dead is

piercing - a scene out of a historical novel - but thereafter, Charles sounds so quietly doting: leaving encouraging notes on his

pillow, tickling his face until he falls asleep (his "darling boy" was afraid of the dark). Gratitude is not something with which Harry

seems to be much acquainted and perhaps this is why his Aunt Margaret once gave him a Biro for Christmas and his stepmother,

Camilla, once suggested a little job in Bermuda might be nice.

Does he at last spell out his reasons for leaving Britain? Not really. There are loads of vague accusations. "You know why [I left]!" he

yelps at William, in the royal burial ground at Frogmore, their feet almost "on top of Wallis's grave". But nothing concrete emerges,

unless you think a misreported row over a bridesmaid's dress is a reason to "flee" a country. Was it down to Meghan, then? Who

knows. All I can tell you is that this man-child who once wanted nothing more than to work in an alpine fondue hut is patently

obsessed with his wife. (Long story, but he literally peed his pants in the hours before their first date.)

How impressive she is, talking of women's rights and something called Eat, Pray, Love! Packing only jeans, shorts and a yoga mat for

Botswana! He will give her anything, even a California house with a pond full of koi, though to do so he would prefer not to have to

spend even "some" of his inheritance from his mother. So here we are. Penguin Random House has helped him out and we can only

hope he's happy with his end of the deal, a pact more Faustian by far than anything his father or brother have ever signed.
Courtesy: The Guardian


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SPARE
The Corbett Papers
Awakening the Blue Tigers
Dream
New Dictionary Words in 2022
Tête-à-tête with writer Dr Nazirum Mubin
The book of Indian queens
The Arab Spring That Was and Wasn’t


Latest News
Teenager drowns in river in Kushtia
Sri Lankan pardons 588 prisoners on 75th Independence Day
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Thirteen dead as Chile forest fires provoke state of disaster
BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka
German TV team quits Iraq after pressure
Blinken postpones China trip over spy balloon incident
Jupiter's moon count jumps to 92, most in solar system
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
Nicaraguan President says NKorea, Iran have right to nukes
Most Read News
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
BNP, allies hold rallies at 7 places in Dhaka on Saturday
Heroin worth crores of taka coming from India, dealings on mobile banking
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
School boy killed for ransom in Khulna
Daylong bird fair held at JU amid festivity
9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2 years in India jail
Dhaka air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft
Student in coma being hit by a bike; protest erupts at JU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft