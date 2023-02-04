

The Corbett Papers



Ever since the publication of Man-Eaters of Kumaon in 1944, its author Jim Corbett, called 'Carpet saab' by locals, has passed fromlife to legend. His death in Kenya a decade later did little to dim his appeal. Not only was the prose gripping, but ironically theperson who pursued tigers and leopards that had lost the fear of people and turned on them as prey stood out for his humility asmuch as his courage.The Corbett Papers, which collects the biographical, legal and contextual material on the life and career of Corbett, brings the manback to life and in doing so evokes the unique milieu that shaped him. There is so much in the book that is familiar. "There is nomore terrible thing than to live and have one's being under the shadow of a man-eater," he famously wrote.Advocate of big catsYet, he was one of the early admirers and advocates of the big cats as being relatively harmless if only left alone. It is easy to forgethow often leopards, even more than tigers, were killed as vermin in his heyday. He warned those who had never seen one in thewild that they "can have no conception of the grace of movement and the beauty of colouring of this, the most beautiful of all theanimals of our jungles".This work itself is tribute to the dogged persistence of not only the editor duo of Akshay Shah and Stephen Alter, but to the veteranjournalist-turned-Corbett aficionado and scholar par excellence, the late D.C. Kala. It is unique in that it includes Corbett's first-everunpublished collection from 1935 titled Jungle Stories. There's also an extract from The Taming of the Jungle, a book his halfbrother Charles Doyle, who also lived in India, wrote. Most riveting is our first acquaintance with memories of Corbett by his sisterMaggie, who accompanied him on most shoots and fishing trips though not on man-eater hunts.Corbett remains unique in that the park he lobbied to create in 1935, the Hailey National Park, was renamed after him in 1957. Toname a park after an Englishman who had never held office was testament to the regard Corbett was and is held in Uttarakhand.Affection for the landThere was more to this man than memory of hunts for big cats that lifted cattle or killed humans. Corbett, as this work reminds us,was one of the domiciled British with a lineage going back before the Anglo-Sikh wars of the 1840s and the uprising of 1857. By thetime he bought the rights to the village of Choti Haldwani in 1917, the 42-year-old was as much a hill man as any of his tenants orlabourers. His sometimes paternalist view of labourers, cattle grazers and tenants was part of the Raj tradition.But close ties with successive Governors and Viceroys should not blind us to the fact that domiciled whites were only a rung aboveAnglo-Indians in the hierarchy of the British Indian Empire.Nowhere is his deep affection for the land more evident than in the brief appeal on rural wildlife reprinted here. D.C. Kala did morethan memorialise Corbett: he put him back into history as a local lad, later landlord, contractor, soldier and big game hunter, but tillhis departure for Kenya, very much a man of his place and day. This book reminds us how he is relevant to our time.Courtesy: THE HINDU