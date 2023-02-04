Video
Dream

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Abrashmi Lubat Rafique

I am a dreamer.
I wonder if I will be able to succeed.
I see the pile of work left "for later".
I want to finish it all now, if I could.
I am a dreamer.
I pretend not to worry.
I believe that I will be able to do it all.
I touch the stars, but only in my dreams.
I feel mixed feelings about what is to come.
I worry that one day I might fall.
I cry.
I am a dreamer.
I understand that even if I fall,
I will still be able to get up and run for my dreams.
I say "My dream is to live life smiling"
I dream for a bright future.
Though my beginnings may be humble,
may the end be prosperous.
I am a dreamer.

The poet is a school student in New York, USA


