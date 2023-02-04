I am a dreamer.

I wonder if I will be able to succeed.

I see the pile of work left "for later".

I want to finish it all now, if I could.

I am a dreamer.

I pretend not to worry.

I believe that I will be able to do it all.

I touch the stars, but only in my dreams.

I feel mixed feelings about what is to come.

I worry that one day I might fall.

I cry.

I am a dreamer.

I understand that even if I fall,

I will still be able to get up and run for my dreams.

I say "My dream is to live life smiling"

I dream for a bright future.

Though my beginnings may be humble,

may the end be prosperous.

I am a dreamer.



The poet is a school student in New York, USA



