New Dictionary Words in 2022
When I see a long interminable list of new words and phrases being added to my favorite dictionary, it is love at first sight. I love this
work of literary renaissance. It's something that takes you back to the school bench! So this year's new entries actually have so much
to unpack, that I do not really know where to start.
The 2022-update fires on all cylinders: pop-culture, food, fashion, social media, and internet. There definitely is a massive fan flock
for this ever-evolving vocabulary. For example, If you are fed up with all the latest streaming comedies lacking of humour having
actually push yourself to crack a smile, these new words: Pawternity leave, Shrinkflation and Panda eyes, will definitely make things
easier for you. Or just learn a lovely new adjective: stress-busting.
If word learning at home captures your fancy, here is this year's list of suggestions from Merriam-Webster's dictionary:
Deplatform: to remove and ban (a registered user) from a mass communication medium (such as a social networking or blogging
website). Example sentence: had almost 1.5 million Facebook followers and a quarter million followers on Instagram before he
was deplatformed for repeatedly spreading misinformation
Metaverse: a persistent virtual (see VIRTUAL sense 2) environment that allows access to and interoperability of multiple individual
virtual realities. Example sentence: To its proponents, the metaverse is the natural evolution of the internet.
Laggy: having a delayed or slow response (as to a user's input): marked or affected by lag. Example sentence: To add to this
frustration, the app is laggy and doesn't always immediately respond to taps and gestures.
Dawn chorus: the singing of wild birds that closely precedes and follows sunrise especially in spring and summer.
MacGyver: to make, form, or repair (something) with what is conveniently on hand. Example sentence: She took some cardboard
packing inserts , an extra shelf from a bookcase, an overturned bucket and lots of duct tape and MacGyvered a "desk" that goes
over the treadmill.
The trusty Dictionary.com also has a host of thrilling new words for 2022, including:
Golden handcuffs: incentives like bonuses, raises, insurance plans, and flexible hours that discourage employees from leaving a
company. Example sentence: She wasn't especially happy in her job, but the healthcare benefits were the golden handcuffs that kept
her from looking elsewhere.
OOO: an abbreviation for out of office: used as a notification to colleagues or clients when an employee is on vacation, out sick, or
away from the office for another reason, and cannot be reached.
Pawternity leave: a brief leave of absence for employees who are adding a new pet to their household, caring for a pet when it is sick
or injured, or mourning the death of a pet.
Review bomb: to manipulate an online rating system with a semiorganized campaign of unfavorable user reviews, often as a general
statement of disapproval for a creator, a publisher, or other business, rather than a genuine opinion about a specific product or
experience. Example sentence: The game was review bombed by angry players after the publisher blocked fan-created content.
Shadow ban: the suppressing from public view of a social media post or posts by platform moderators, without notifying the user
who published the content, usually in response to a violation of the platform's terms of service.
Decarbonize: to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide or other carbon compounds emitted into the atmosphere by the activities of (a
household, industry, country, etc.). Example sentence: The world is not decarbonizing fast enough to reach global climate targets.
Shrinkflation: a decrease over time in quantity or in package size compared to the quantity previously sold at the same price point,
resulting in a higher cost per unit for the consumer. Example sentence: The price is the same and the box looks the same, but
because of shrinkflation, you'll get ten percent less cereal when you open it up.
Air hug: the gesture of extending one's arms as if to embrace another person (used as a greeting or expression of affection without
physical contact when a physical hug is not possible or not appropriate). Example sentence: With mask and gloves on, Nicole and I
air hugged from a safe distance.
Mompreneur: a woman who is the primary caregiver to her young child or children and also manages her own business.
You can practically build up a bank account of interactions and conversations with these newly added words from the Oxford English
Dictionary:
Energy poverty: the condition of being unable to afford or obtain sufficient energy resources to fulfill the basic needs of a household
or population.
Influencer: A well-known or prominent person who uses the internet or social media to promote or generate interest in products,
often for payment. Example sentence: We've found an Instagram influencer who's popular for just posting photographs of perfectly
symmetrical breakfasts.
Panda eyes: areas of dark skin around a person's eyes caused by smudged make-up, lack of sleep, etc., likened to the markings of a
giant panda; (also) tan lines around the eyes created by wearing glasses, goggles, etc., during prolonged exposure to the sun.
Example sentence: Those panda eyes are a telltale sign of a man who doesn't sleep at night.
First gentleman: the husband or male partner of a president or other leader.
Vaxxer: a person who performs vaccinations; (also) an advocate of (mass) vaccination. Example sentence: As a volunteer vaxxer it
was the first time in my career as a nurse that people were HAPPY to have me give them a shot!
Anonymizer: a tool such as a program or proxy server which enables a user to use the internet anonymously by concealing his or
her identifying information. Example sentence: Vladimir Putin has signed legislation banning Internet anonymizers in Russia.
Stress-busting: that alleviates or eliminates stress. Example sentence: During your weekend stay, you'll be treated to a mix of
stress-busting activities such as yoga, evening meditation classes and daily workshops.
Stress-eat: to eat unhealthily in response to or as a means of coping with stress. Example sentence: I stress ate about 10,000 calories
today. Must. Behave. Tomorrow!
Are you a lapsed learner? If so, worry not, Wiktionary.org (the free dictionary) also has a few new words to help you get back into
learning:
Finfluencer: a specific type of influencer who focuses on money-related topics.
Situationship: when a relationship can be described as more than friends but less than a couple. Example sentence: I'm trying to
turn our situationship into something more serious.
Now that your new vocabulary is off to a flying start, you can go ahead and do a full sweep on the web to find out these new words
by visiting Oxford's official website: en.oxforddictionaries.com & Merriam Webster's website: merriam-webster.com/dictionary and
dictionary.com and en.wiktionary.org for extra information on these new entries, including top tips, more example sentences,
grammar and spelling guidance.