New Dictionary Words in 2022

When I see a long interminable list of new words and phrases being added to my favorite dictionary, it is love at first sight. I love this



work of literary renaissance. It's something that takes you back to the school bench! So this year's new entries actually have so much



to unpack, that I do not really know where to start.



The 2022-update fires on all cylinders: pop-culture, food, fashion, social media, and internet. There definitely is a massive fan flock



for this ever-evolving vocabulary. For example, If you are fed up with all the latest streaming comedies lacking of humour having



actually push yourself to crack a smile, these new words: Pawternity leave, Shrinkflation and Panda eyes, will definitely make things



easier for you. Or just learn a lovely new adjective: stress-busting.



If word learning at home captures your fancy, here is this year's list of suggestions from Merriam-Webster's dictionary:

Deplatform: to remove and ban (a registered user) from a mass communication medium (such as a social networking or blogging



website). Example sentence: had almost 1.5 million Facebook followers and a quarter million followers on Instagram before he



was deplatformed for repeatedly spreading misinformation



Metaverse: a persistent virtual (see VIRTUAL sense 2) environment that allows access to and interoperability of multiple individual



virtual realities. Example sentence: To its proponents, the metaverse is the natural evolution of the internet.

Laggy: having a delayed or slow response (as to a user's input): marked or affected by lag. Example sentence: To add to this



frustration, the app is laggy and doesn't always immediately respond to taps and gestures.

Dawn chorus: the singing of wild birds that closely precedes and follows sunrise especially in spring and summer.



MacGyver: to make, form, or repair (something) with what is conveniently on hand. Example sentence: She took some cardboard



packing inserts , an extra shelf from a bookcase, an overturned bucket and lots of duct tape and MacGyvered a "desk" that goes



over the treadmill.



The trusty Dictionary.com also has a host of thrilling new words for 2022, including:

Golden handcuffs: incentives like bonuses, raises, insurance plans, and flexible hours that discourage employees from leaving a



company. Example sentence: She wasn't especially happy in her job, but the healthcare benefits were the golden handcuffs that kept



her from looking elsewhere.



OOO: an abbreviation for out of office: used as a notification to colleagues or clients when an employee is on vacation, out sick, or



away from the office for another reason, and cannot be reached.



Pawternity leave: a brief leave of absence for employees who are adding a new pet to their household, caring for a pet when it is sick



or injured, or mourning the death of a pet.



Review bomb: to manipulate an online rating system with a semiorganized campaign of unfavorable user reviews, often as a general



statement of disapproval for a creator, a publisher, or other business, rather than a genuine opinion about a specific product or



experience. Example sentence: The game was review bombed by angry players after the publisher blocked fan-created content.

Shadow ban: the suppressing from public view of a social media post or posts by platform moderators, without notifying the user



who published the content, usually in response to a violation of the platform's terms of service.



Decarbonize: to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide or other carbon compounds emitted into the atmosphere by the activities of (a



household, industry, country, etc.). Example sentence: The world is not decarbonizing fast enough to reach global climate targets.

Shrinkflation: a decrease over time in quantity or in package size compared to the quantity previously sold at the same price point,



resulting in a higher cost per unit for the consumer. Example sentence: The price is the same and the box looks the same, but



because of shrinkflation, you'll get ten percent less cereal when you open it up.



Air hug: the gesture of extending one's arms as if to embrace another person (used as a greeting or expression of affection without



physical contact when a physical hug is not possible or not appropriate). Example sentence: With mask and gloves on, Nicole and I



air hugged from a safe distance.



Mompreneur: a woman who is the primary caregiver to her young child or children and also manages her own business.

You can practically build up a bank account of interactions and conversations with these newly added words from the Oxford English

Dictionary:

Energy poverty: the condition of being unable to afford or obtain sufficient energy resources to fulfill the basic needs of a household



or population.



Influencer: A well-known or prominent person who uses the internet or social media to promote or generate interest in products,



often for payment. Example sentence: We've found an Instagram influencer who's popular for just posting photographs of perfectly



symmetrical breakfasts.



Panda eyes: areas of dark skin around a person's eyes caused by smudged make-up, lack of sleep, etc., likened to the markings of a



giant panda; (also) tan lines around the eyes created by wearing glasses, goggles, etc., during prolonged exposure to the sun.



Example sentence: Those panda eyes are a telltale sign of a man who doesn't sleep at night.



First gentleman: the husband or male partner of a president or other leader.



Vaxxer: a person who performs vaccinations; (also) an advocate of (mass) vaccination. Example sentence: As a volunteer vaxxer it



was the first time in my career as a nurse that people were HAPPY to have me give them a shot!



Anonymizer: a tool such as a program or proxy server which enables a user to use the internet anonymously by concealing his or



her identifying information. Example sentence: Vladimir Putin has signed legislation banning Internet anonymizers in Russia.

Stress-busting: that alleviates or eliminates stress. Example sentence: During your weekend stay, you'll be treated to a mix of



stress-busting activities such as yoga, evening meditation classes and daily workshops.



Stress-eat: to eat unhealthily in response to or as a means of coping with stress. Example sentence: I stress ate about 10,000 calories



today. Must. Behave. Tomorrow!



Are you a lapsed learner? If so, worry not, Wiktionary.org (the free dictionary) also has a few new words to help you get back into



learning:

Finfluencer: a specific type of influencer who focuses on money-related topics.



Situationship: when a relationship can be described as more than friends but less than a couple. Example sentence: I'm trying to



turn our situationship into something more serious.



Now that your new vocabulary is off to a flying start, you can go ahead and do a full sweep on the web to find out these new words



by visiting Oxford's official website: en.oxforddictionaries.com & Merriam Webster's website: merriam-webster.com/dictionary and



dictionary.com and en.wiktionary.org for extra information on these new entries, including top tips, more example sentences,



grammar and spelling guidance.



