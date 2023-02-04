

Tête-à-tête with writer Dr Nazirum Mubin



traders and owners of street vendors seemed forget to fight for the day to all. We are busy with our days and self-help. I looked back



on my mobile watch; it was walking for a meet hurriedly. And it already crossed half of its way of the day.



It was sharp 2.00pm when I informed him that I was waiting for him on the ground floor of Oncology building at Dhaka Medical



College Hospital. Few minutes later he came and took me to a library. I began my interview with one or two questions which were



not noted in the list of questions. While comparing between the reality of life and story, he said, "Life is comedy when we flee it but



tragedy when meet."



I was talking with story writer Dr Nazirum Mubin. During the gossip (though it was supposed to be a formal interview) he took me



to a moment where a kid with all of his/her wonder was listening fairy tales from grandmother, he show me the map of satire



without lands, and introduced comedy and tragedy within and without the life!



Besides story, Mubin also writes play for kids and translates literary works. He engaged himself in writing at the beginning of his



school life and still he is continuing it. His stories-'Choloman Golpo,' 'Chemo,' 'Bhododoy,' 'Juddho Juddho Khela,' 'Anondo Kurano,'



and 'Lal RongerBelun, Neel RongerBelun,' and 'Village Politics'-have already published in many magazines and drew readers'



appreciations.His translated works published in national dailies.



Mubin, also the medical officer of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, told the Daily Observer about his idea, plan, thought on writing.



He didn't forgot to tell the stories of those doctors who are also writers! The interview was taken by Golam Yusuf.



OB: How did you start writing?

Mubin: I choose to do so. In 2005 or 2006, I write a novel 'Jolodosyar Luter Dhon' for juvenile readers, and a daily newspaper



published the novel in 12 phases. It was my desire which pushed me to write a novel. Like the novel, when I engaged in theatre



works then my desire provoke me to write a play.



Tête-à-tête with writer Dr Nazirum Mubin

Mubin: I think that stories of happy men are alike but stories of unhappy men are different. We can't share all of our stories with



each-other in many cases. When a writer describes stories of life with different character then we often find similarities of incidences



those happened around us. We get scope to compare; we feel that there is also people here who face the same experience like me.



Story encourages a reader to overcome the obstacle. A story has many stories inside, I think.



OB: Do you think a writer faces dilemma while choosing plot of story for kid and adult?

Mubin: A writer must put emphasize on readers' age. There are differences between the psychology of kid and adult. For example, a



child hears the sound of something he/she might think it as the work of Bhut! But, an adult would not think same like the child. So



a writer should consider mindset of his/her readers while writing new for the readers.



OB: Does a writer manage a 'second life' in parallel with his/her daily life to continue writing?

Mubin: A writer needs scope to give full attention in writing. For example, writers DrMuhit Kamal and Shahduzzaman have to



remain busy in their professional works, and continuing writing besides it. But I think writers like Humayun Ahmed and



OrhanPamuk are lucky as they got the scope to give attention on writing only. They were able to take writing as the only job and



goal of their lives. In practical, it is very tough for a writer to have scope only for writing.



OB: How do you evaluate stories written by new writers of this time?

Mubin: Readers still don't feel bore while they choose best works of the world literature. I didn't find any works from the new writers



in last years which I can appreciate. New writers need to do more study before starting their works. What they have done in their



works are very simple, and finally they are being failed to draw the attention of the readers.



OB: Do you think being a doctor is a barrier for a writer in write-up?

Mubin: I don't think profession is a barrier in writing. MC College teacher and also a writer Prashanta Mridha once told me that "a



doctor could become a good writer." He further told me that "We hunt to have a story but a doctor is a person with whom patients



told their stories!" Dr Mamun Hussain, Dr Bulbul Sarwar and Dr Shahaduzzaman set best examples of as writers in last few years.



Noted writer Banaphul was also a doctor. If we look outside of our country then we can give another list of doctors who are also



writers. Writers Khaled Hosseini, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Arthur Conan Doyle and poet John Keats are doctors in profession.

Will of a person is needed for this writing, besides, being a doctor is an advantage for a writer.



OB: Writing satire is a challenge, you do it well. Do you have any plan on writing satire?

Mubin: We can't write everything directly in many times. Works of satire took a good position in Latin and Russian literature. Often



writers can't express something directly due to fear of the State then they express it through satire. I like to write satire, and think



this thing as an arms of writer but not the shield!



OB: What differences Dhaka make with its works in comparison to neighbors?

Mubin: Comparing literary works is tough one. In our works we find the priority of description of an incident and dialogues while in



West Bengal works, they give importance to surroundings beside the incident.



OB: Why you are delaying to publish your book?

Mubin: It is a matter of pleasure to have a book published. Delay doesn't hint that I don't want to publish my book, but waiting for



the appropriate time. I appreciate and consider the criticism of my readers. And, it is the job of a publisher who will publish book.

OB: Thanks.

Mubin: Same too you.



Clock was crossing its distance of minutes! The sun made a deal not to down its rays angrily on Dhaka streets. Drivers, passersby,traders and owners of street vendors seemed forget to fight for the day to all. We are busy with our days and self-help. I looked backon my mobile watch; it was walking for a meet hurriedly. And it already crossed half of its way of the day.It was sharp 2.00pm when I informed him that I was waiting for him on the ground floor of Oncology building at Dhaka MedicalCollege Hospital. Few minutes later he came and took me to a library. I began my interview with one or two questions which werenot noted in the list of questions. While comparing between the reality of life and story, he said, "Life is comedy when we flee it buttragedy when meet."I was talking with story writer Dr Nazirum Mubin. During the gossip (though it was supposed to be a formal interview) he took meto a moment where a kid with all of his/her wonder was listening fairy tales from grandmother, he show me the map of satirewithout lands, and introduced comedy and tragedy within and without the life!Besides story, Mubin also writes play for kids and translates literary works. He engaged himself in writing at the beginning of hisschool life and still he is continuing it. His stories-'Choloman Golpo,' 'Chemo,' 'Bhododoy,' 'Juddho Juddho Khela,' 'Anondo Kurano,'and 'Lal RongerBelun, Neel RongerBelun,' and 'Village Politics'-have already published in many magazines and drew readers'appreciations.His translated works published in national dailies.Mubin, also the medical officer of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, told the Daily Observer about his idea, plan, thought on writing.He didn't forgot to tell the stories of those doctors who are also writers! The interview was taken by Golam Yusuf.OB: How did you start writing?Mubin: I choose to do so. In 2005 or 2006, I write a novel 'Jolodosyar Luter Dhon' for juvenile readers, and a daily newspaperpublished the novel in 12 phases. It was my desire which pushed me to write a novel. Like the novel, when I engaged in theatreworks then my desire provoke me to write a play.OB: What difference makes a writer's story when each people has his/her own story of life?Mubin: I think that stories of happy men are alike but stories of unhappy men are different. We can't share all of our stories witheach-other in many cases. When a writer describes stories of life with different character then we often find similarities of incidencesthose happened around us. We get scope to compare; we feel that there is also people here who face the same experience like me.Story encourages a reader to overcome the obstacle. A story has many stories inside, I think.OB: Do you think a writer faces dilemma while choosing plot of story for kid and adult?Mubin: A writer must put emphasize on readers' age. There are differences between the psychology of kid and adult. For example, achild hears the sound of something he/she might think it as the work of Bhut! But, an adult would not think same like the child. Soa writer should consider mindset of his/her readers while writing new for the readers.OB: Does a writer manage a 'second life' in parallel with his/her daily life to continue writing?Mubin: A writer needs scope to give full attention in writing. For example, writers DrMuhit Kamal and Shahduzzaman have toremain busy in their professional works, and continuing writing besides it. But I think writers like Humayun Ahmed andOrhanPamuk are lucky as they got the scope to give attention on writing only. They were able to take writing as the only job andgoal of their lives. In practical, it is very tough for a writer to have scope only for writing.OB: How do you evaluate stories written by new writers of this time?Mubin: Readers still don't feel bore while they choose best works of the world literature. I didn't find any works from the new writersin last years which I can appreciate. New writers need to do more study before starting their works. What they have done in theirworks are very simple, and finally they are being failed to draw the attention of the readers.OB: Do you think being a doctor is a barrier for a writer in write-up?Mubin: I don't think profession is a barrier in writing. MC College teacher and also a writer Prashanta Mridha once told me that "adoctor could become a good writer." He further told me that "We hunt to have a story but a doctor is a person with whom patientstold their stories!" Dr Mamun Hussain, Dr Bulbul Sarwar and Dr Shahaduzzaman set best examples of as writers in last few years.Noted writer Banaphul was also a doctor. If we look outside of our country then we can give another list of doctors who are alsowriters. Writers Khaled Hosseini, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Arthur Conan Doyle and poet John Keats are doctors in profession.Will of a person is needed for this writing, besides, being a doctor is an advantage for a writer.OB: Writing satire is a challenge, you do it well. Do you have any plan on writing satire?Mubin: We can't write everything directly in many times. Works of satire took a good position in Latin and Russian literature. Oftenwriters can't express something directly due to fear of the State then they express it through satire. I like to write satire, and thinkthis thing as an arms of writer but not the shield!OB: What differences Dhaka make with its works in comparison to neighbors?Mubin: Comparing literary works is tough one. In our works we find the priority of description of an incident and dialogues while inWest Bengal works, they give importance to surroundings beside the incident.OB: Why you are delaying to publish your book?Mubin: It is a matter of pleasure to have a book published. Delay doesn't hint that I don't want to publish my book, but waiting forthe appropriate time. I appreciate and consider the criticism of my readers. And, it is the job of a publisher who will publish book.OB: Thanks.Mubin: Same too you.