Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 10:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Holiday Inn get new GM

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

Holiday Inn get new GM

Holiday Inn get new GM

Norizan Binti Yaacob has joined as General Manager at the Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre on January 9.

Ms. Norizan, a Malaysian citizen, has more than 30 years of experience working in the hospitality industry, mostly in the areas of

food and beverage sales and marketing, pre-opening, re-branding, sales and marketing, and general hotel operations.

She collaborated with a number of well-known hotel chains, including Shangri-La, Starwood, Marriott, and Accor Hotels, in addition

to a few regional hotel chains. We extend a warm welcome to our general manager and anticipate a rewarding work environment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Holiday Inn get new GM
Valentine’s Day at InterContinental Dhaka
Moroccan-Inspired Roasted Spiced Chicken
Falgun fest on doorstep with colour & fashion
Benefits of winter walking
Health benefits of Corn
Recipe
Wear woolen hat, muffler or scarf


Latest News
Sri Lankan pardons 588 prisoners on 75th Independence Day
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Thirteen dead as Chile forest fires provoke state of disaster
BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka
German TV team quits Iraq after pressure
Blinken postpones China trip over spy balloon incident
Jupiter's moon count jumps to 92, most in solar system
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
Nicaraguan President says NKorea, Iran have right to nukes
Keep hospital beds ready for Nipah patients: DGHS
Most Read News
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
BNP, allies hold rallies at 7 places in Dhaka on Saturday
Heroin worth crores of taka coming from India, dealings on mobile banking
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
School boy killed for ransom in Khulna
Daylong bird fair held at JU amid festivity
9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2 years in India jail
Dhaka air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft
Student in coma being hit by a bike; protest erupts at JU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft