Holiday Inn get new GM

Norizan Binti Yaacob has joined as General Manager at the Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre on January 9.Ms. Norizan, a Malaysian citizen, has more than 30 years of experience working in the hospitality industry, mostly in the areas offood and beverage sales and marketing, pre-opening, re-branding, sales and marketing, and general hotel operations.She collaborated with a number of well-known hotel chains, including Shangri-La, Starwood, Marriott, and Accor Hotels, in additionto a few regional hotel chains. We extend a warm welcome to our general manager and anticipate a rewarding work environment.