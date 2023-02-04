|
Holiday Inn get new GM
Norizan Binti Yaacob has joined as General Manager at the Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre on January 9.
Ms. Norizan, a Malaysian citizen, has more than 30 years of experience working in the hospitality industry, mostly in the areas of
food and beverage sales and marketing, pre-opening, re-branding, sales and marketing, and general hotel operations.
She collaborated with a number of well-known hotel chains, including Shangri-La, Starwood, Marriott, and Accor Hotels, in addition
to a few regional hotel chains. We extend a warm welcome to our general manager and anticipate a rewarding work environment.