

Moroccan-Inspired Roasted Spiced Chicken

Ingredients:

*5 tbsp salted butter

*4 medium garlic cloves, minced

*2 tbsp cumin seeds, lightly crushed

*1 tbsp smoked paprika

*� to � tsp cayenne pepper

*Kosher salt and ground black pepper

*2 tbsp finely chopped fresh cilantro, plus whole leaves to serve

*2 tbsp finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus whole leaves to serve

*2 tsp packed light brown sugar

*1 tsp lemon juice, plus lemon wedges, to serve

*3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken leg quarters, patted dry



Method:

1.Heat the oven to 450�F with a rack in the middle position. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and set a wire rack on top. In a



small saucepan over medium, melt the butter. Add the garlic and cumin, then cook, swirling the pan, until the seeds sizzle, 60 to 90



seconds. Stir in the paprika, cayenne and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Cook until the spices are fragrant, 30 to 60 seconds. Remove



from heat and whisk in the cilantro, parsley, sugar and lemon juice; set aside.



2.Using a sharp knife, cut parallel slashes on each chicken leg about 1 inch apart all the way to the bone on both sides of each leg.



Season all over with salt, then brush both sides with about half of the butter mixture. Place the chicken skin up on the prepared



rack and roast for 10 minutes.



3.Brush the remaining butter mixture onto the surface of the chicken. Continue to roast until well browned and the thickest part of



the thigh reaches 175�F, about another 15 minutes.



4.Transfer the chicken to a serving platter and let rest for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro and parsley leaves, then serve with



lemon wedges on the side.



