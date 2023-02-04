Video
Home Life & Style

Falgun fest on doorstep with colour & fashion

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Farhana Naznin

Falgun is the eleventh month in the Bengali calendar and the first month of the season, Spring. Pohela Falgun usually falls on the

14th of February according to the Gregorian calendar. In winter nature has lost its original beauty, and nature became very dry.

Falgun month comes to remove the dryness of winter and bring freshness in nature. After the dryness of winter, In Falgun month

new leaves are seen on trees, and new flowers are on the trees. There are several types of flowers are blossoms in Falgun month like

Polash, Shimul, and Marigold. To celebrate this sweet and special day, make your fashion one that you will remember lifelong. The

weather is comparatively warmer during daytime so its batter select outfit in cotton, kota, khaadi, cotton katan or crepe. Fashion

houses Bishwo Rang, Anjans, Arong, Kay-Kraft, Deshi Dosh, has arranged wide ranges of special bosonto collection. Now all the local

fashion houses are ready with their trendy collections to marks the first Falgun day.

Falgun fest on doorstep with colour & fashion

Falgun fest on doorstep with colour & fashion

Anjan�s
Anjan's, a renowned  local fashion brand, every year to celebrate the day more vibrantly and beautifully with Special designed

clothing arrangements. Including yellow, basanti, green, red, orange colour.

The dresses in this event are made of cotton silk fabric with blockprint, screen print and embroidery. Design as always there is

innovation and variety in patterns. they have verity dress collection for girls of all ages.
There are sarees, salwar kameez and different types of fatwa and tops.

For the boys Punjabi, shirts and t-shirts. Punjabi, shirt and kids dress collections are T-shirts, salwar kameez and frocks. Along with

clothes, handmade jewelry. A variety of gift items will be available at this spring event.


Falgun fest on doorstep with colour & fashion

Falgun fest on doorstep with colour & fashion

Le Reve

Le Reve is thrilled to make its Falgun Collection 2023 live, just in time for the joyous Spring Festival of Falgun. The collection

embodies the spirit of spring, with bright and bold colours, and the latest fashion trends. The collection is a fusion of international

fashion patterns and the vibrancy of the Falgun festival, making it the perfect choice for both events.

Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve, says, "Our Falgun collection is a celebration of colour and fashion. Power sleeves, statement

collars, bubble hemlines, patchwork, and utility features are the highlights of this collection."

This year's Falgun collection features a range of colourful prints and motifs, including the Colourful Camouflage print that

showcases abstract art impressions. The Sun-Soaked Floral and Vintage Floral prints are perfect for adding a touch of spring to your

outfits. The Crafted Patchwork print is another standout feature of this collection. There are also minimalist prints like graphic

placement, typography, natural stripes, and playful lines.

Le Reve's Falgun collection for women includes short and mid-length tunics, kameez, saree, salwar kameez, shrugs, top-pant sets,

and single tops. The saree collection is truly a sight to behold, with cotton and half-silk options for day and evening wear, as well as

exclusive lace-bordered organza sarees. Silk and muslin sarees come in a variety of prints, borders, and anchal designs.

Le Reve's popular Panjabi collection also gets a touch of the Falgun festival with its range of Viscose, cotton, and jacquard-weave

Panjabis with the statement and embellished plackets. Matching pajama and pant styles are also available. Other casual and

comfortable options for men include shirts, T-shirts, polo shirts, and more.

Girls will love the bright and fun frocks, tunics, ghagra-kameez, salwar kameez, and tops in vibrant prints and comfortable fabrics.

Boys can choose from classic Punjabi styles, pajamas, T-shirts, polo shirts, and casual shirts. And for the little ones, there's even a

special selection for newborns!

Falgun fest on doorstep with colour & fashion

Falgun fest on doorstep with colour & fashion

Bishwo Rang

Bishwo Rang, a renowned local fashion house, has organized with special collection.

'Bashonti' hue that is a bit yellowish with a hint of orange is the main colour worn on this day. For this reason, all of Bishwo Rang's

showrooms are dazzling with such dresses. However, their designs are not limited to this.

Floral motifs inspired by yellow color taken from nature and various graphical geometric forms in yellow and white color are

inimitable. And with spring in mind, the fabrics used are casually comfortable cottons, linens, voiles, slub fabrics. And along with

yellow in the clothes, there is a unique use of natural colours, tie-dye, block, batik, applique, cutwork, screenprint and digital print

etc.

All your style solutions are right here at Bishwo Rang.
You can buy the clothes of your choice online from the comfort of your home through this web page and Facebook page.

Falgun fest on doorstep with colour & fashion

Falgun fest on doorstep with colour & fashion

Kay Kraft�s

Kay Kraft, one of the leading fashion brands of the country, has brought a special collection for Falgun.

Various ethnic, traditional, fusion dresses have been brought on the occasion of Falgun and Valentine's Day. Saree, Salwar Kameez,

Long-Kurti, Regular Kurti, Tops, Kaftan, Tunic, Tops-Skirts for Boys, Regular and Fitted Punjabi, shirt, polo, waist, shirt and various

arrangements for children are available at Kay Kraft.

The lifestyle segment includes ornaments, gifts, home decor items, sandals and fashion essentials.
Kay Kraft products are available both in regular shop and online across the country.


« PreviousNext »

