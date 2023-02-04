Elixir Wellness Centre, Female Travellers Network Bangladesh join hands

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Elixir Wellness by Dr Riffat Lucy and Female Travellers Network Bangladesh



by Ms Nusrat Jahan Pritom.



From now on, FTNB travelers will get attractive discount on consultation by Dr Riffat Lucy at Elixir Wellness. Patients of Dr Riffat Lucy



will get attractive discount on tour packages by FTNB. This offer is only valid till February 27.



FTNB is a group for female travelers in Bangladesh. Already, they have traveled in India, Nepal, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand,



Dubai, etc.



Dr Riffat Lucy is a Medical graduate and Wellness expert. She is successfully working in domain of hair and skin restoration for last



35 years.



