Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 10:22 AM
Home Women's Own

Tania Sharmin’s recipe book ‘Rannar Panchswad’ launched

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Women\'s Own Report

The publication festival of Tania Sharmin's recipe book "Rannar Panchswad" (Five flavours of cooking) was held at the capital's Pan

Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

 Five important points are highlighted in this book. Children's cooking, Quick breakfast, Traditional cooking of the country, Popular

cuisine of the world and  Food suitable for different patients.

The book launched in presence of  Jeremy Bruer, Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Former Shipping Minister Shajahan

Khan MP , ABM Abdullah is the personal physician of the Prime MinisterCulinary expert Keka Ferdousi, Former Dhaka University

Vice-Chancellor Professor AFM Arefin Siddique and BTV General Manager Mr. Mahfuzar Akhter.

Supreme Court Justice Md Jahangir Hossain Badal, Adviser-ATN Bangla-Mr. Tashik Ahmed, Bhairab Mayor Iftekhar Hossion Benu  and

many other dignitaries were also present.

The book has been translated into Bengali as well as English, containing 442 recipes.

"I hope that the reader will get the recipes according to his needs among the 5 different recipes and my success will be only if the

reader benefits," Tania Sharmin Said.


