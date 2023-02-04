Jaya Ahsan starts second tenure as UNDP’s goodwill ambassador

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has reinstated popular actress, producer and social activist Jaya Ahsan as its



Goodwill Ambassador in Bangladesh.



Jaya, who was UNDP's goodwill ambassador for a year in 2022, will now serve in this voluntary role for two years until January 2025,



a UNDP press release said.



During the tenure, the acclaimed artist will support UNDP as the Goodwill Ambassador to spotlight important issues like Sustainable



Development Goals to mobilise support and raise awareness in achieving the goals by 2030.



"I am honoured to be able to continue the good work with UNDP as its Goodwill Ambassador and feel extremely privileged to



continue in the team for working towards these goals," Jaya said.



"I renew my vow to continue advocating and mobilising action to work on SDGs through online and offline media and all other



platforms I have access to," she further added.



"With only seven years left to achieve the SDGs, it is high time we realise our shared responsibility in making our planet a better



place. What that means is that each of us as citizens of the planet needs to play our part to help achieve the SDGs," she added.



"We are fortunate to have Jaya Ahsan as our Goodwill Ambassador. Jaya is not only a celebrated artist but also a person committed



to equitable and sustainable development," Stefan Liller, the UNDP Resident Representative in Bangladesh, said.



"She has helped amplify our call both in and beyond Bangladesh to join UNDP's efforts in promoting healthier, more prosperous and



inclusive societies, and we look forward to continuing working together," he added.



Jaya Ahsan will continue working with UNDP to raise public awareness and galvanise support for different campaigns on poverty,



governance, resilience, environment, energy and gender equality. BSS



