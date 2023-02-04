Video
Ten women get best Joyeeta award in Ctg, Sylhet div

Five women awarded in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Women\'s Own Desk



Ten women get 'Best Joyeeta Award' as recognition for their outstanding contribution on Awareness to prevent violence against

women and children, dowry and child marriage.

State Minister for Women and Children Fazilatunniisa Indira directed field administration officers to monitor violence against

women and children, increase awareness against dowry and child marriage and implement the law properly. She said, through

proper implementation of government activities by the administration officers, the smart Bangladesh, 2041 declared by the Prime

Minister will see the light. The Minister said this as the chief guest at an online award giving ceremony of total best ten winners of

Sylhet and Chattogram divisions from the meeting of Directorate of Women Affairs in capital's Eskaton.  

The best five winners who have been honored under Chattagram division. The best awardees are- Nashrin Soltana Zerin of Satkania

upazila of Chattagram in the category of economically successful women, Saptarshi Chakma of Rangamati district who has achieved

success in the field of education and employment, Indira Devi Chakma of Khagrachari district in the category of successful mother,

who has removed the horror of torture and started a new life with enthusiasm. Laila Akhter of Kara Feni district and Monowara

Parveen of Cox's Bazar district for their outstanding contribution to social development.

Also five women get 'Best Joyeeta Award' as recognition for attaining their success in different fields after overcoming difficulties and

challenges in all eight districts under Rajshahi division recently.

 The best awardees are- Keya Islam (economic), Dr Sayeeda Anzu (education and employment), Monwara Begum (successful mother),

Mousumi Akter (repression prevention) and Morjina Parveen (social development).
Each of them was given a certificate, crest, rapper and Taka 25,000 each.

On the occasion, five divisional-level runner-ups and thirty other district-level best joyeeta were also given certificates, crests and

Taka 5,000 each on the occasion.

 The awards were given to the successful women in five respective categories like economics, education and employment, successful

mother, prevention of repression and social development sectors in a function at Shilpakala Academy auditorium in Rajshahi city.
 The Commissioner Office of Rajshahi division and the Directorate of Women Affairs under the Ministry of Women and Children

Affairs jointly arranged the award-giving ceremony under the programme of 'Joyeeta Searching Bangladesh'.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira, MP, addressed the ceremony as chief guest, while Secretary at

the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Hasanuzzaman Kollol and Director General of the Directorate of Women Affairs Farida

Parveen spoke as special guests virtually.

 With Commissioner of Rajshahi division GSM Zafarullah in the chair, the ceremony was addressed, among others, by Additional

Commissioner Moinul Islam, Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Naresh Chakma, Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi

Metropolitan Police Samsun Naher, Deputy Director of Local Government Shahana Akhter Jahan and Social Worker Shaheen Akhter

Rainy.

State Minister Fazilatunnesa Indira said the present government has been working relentlessly for the development and

empowerment of women.

"The government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also attained success in the field

of establishing equal rights for women side by side with generating employment opportunities for them," she added.

State Minister Indira said the present government has taken various initiatives to create a women-friendly atmosphere in the

country so that women can play an important role in boosting economic development.

 She urged the local administrations to adopt need-based steps to free the society from child marriage.

 The Joyeeta award will encourage women to overcome different odds and hurdles in the society, the State Minister said.


