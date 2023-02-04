Video
Davis Cup takes first step into uncertain future

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

PARIS, FEB 3: The Davis Cup holds its qualifiers this week for the first edition of the competition since the International Tennis

Federation ended the controversial partnership with investors Kosmos.

The ITF last month ended its agreement with the Kosmos group, headed by former Spanish international footballer Gerard Pique,

less than five years after a 25-year deal was signed.

The revamped Davis Cup, first played in 1900, has attracted widespread criticism for its new format which broke away from its

traditional system of home and away ties, favouring city-based events instead.

Despite the cutting of ties with Kosmos, the team event will continue with the new format this year.
Teams including Britain, Serbia, Switzerland and Argentina, will play qualifying ties hoping to reach the group stage of the Davis

Cup Finals, scheduled for September.

The original contract with Kosmos, which is yet to pay players prize money for last year's Davis Cup, was worth $3 billion.
"We all knew it was going to happen," former France captain Arnaud Clement told AFP of the end of the deal.

"We would have liked to be wrong so that the Davis Cup did not die, but the starting ingredients were not the right ones."    AFP



