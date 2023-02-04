Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 10:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Extraordinary' milestone marks Barca charge as Sevilla visit

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

BARCELONA, FEB 3: Barcelona welcome Sevilla to Camp Nou on Sunday high on confidence and leading La Liga with the milestone of

50 points at the halfway stage of the season.

Only two sides have reached 100 points in the Spanish league's history, Real Madrid in the 2011-12 season and Barcelona the

following year.

It is the fifth time Barcelona have earned that many points at this point of a campaign and four times they went on to lift the title.
Xavi Hernandez's team has been exceptionally tight at the back, conceding just seven goals all season in the top flight, with new

arrivals Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen key.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has returned to his best form too, making the Catalans Europe's meanest defence across the top

five leagues.

By contrast opponents Sevilla are having their worst season for some time, although the roots of revival under Jorge Sampaoli are

finally growing.

The Andalusians, 13th, have won three of their past four league games, after only two victories in their first 15.

Extending their recent uptick in form will be difficult though, with Xavi proud of his team's growth since taking over in November

2021.

The coach arrived with Barcelona in ninth place last season and he steered them to second, qualifying for the Champions League.
Even though they suffered an early elimination from that competition, Barcelona have been steadily improving and won their first

trophy since the coach arrived in January, lifting the Spanish Super Cup.

Xavi has said the team's main objective is to win La Liga and after the first 19 games left them as standalone leaders, prospects look

bright.

"I don't like drawing conclusions halfway through the season, everything can still be turned on its head," Xavi said after an

impressive midweek win at Real Betis.

"We have to match this first half. We are on a good path, but there are 19 more games to go -- the numbers (so far) are

extraordinary."

Without injured winger Ousmane Dembele, Barca still earned a 2-1 win at the Benito Villamarin to hit 50 points.
Dembele's replacement Raphinha netted the opening goal, after a clever quickly-taken free-kick by Frenkie de Jong.
Xavi said the goal demonstrated his team was mentally ready to succeed this season.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Davis Cup takes first step into uncertain future
'Extraordinary' milestone marks Barca charge as Sevilla visit
Tennis star Kyrgios admits assaulting girlfriend
Juventus beat Lazio to reach Italian Cup semi-finals
Mbappe injury hits PSG at crunch time in season
Real Madrid beat Valencia but Benzema off injured
Neymar ruled out of PSG's game
India go goal feast in SAFF-U-20 Women's Championship opener


Latest News
Sri Lankan pardons 588 prisoners on 75th Independence Day
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Thirteen dead as Chile forest fires provoke state of disaster
BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka
German TV team quits Iraq after pressure
Blinken postpones China trip over spy balloon incident
Jupiter's moon count jumps to 92, most in solar system
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
Nicaraguan President says NKorea, Iran have right to nukes
Keep hospital beds ready for Nipah patients: DGHS
Most Read News
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
BNP, allies hold rallies at 7 places in Dhaka on Saturday
Heroin worth crores of taka coming from India, dealings on mobile banking
School boy killed for ransom in Khulna
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Daylong bird fair held at JU amid festivity
9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2 years in India jail
Workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft
Student in coma being hit by a bike; protest erupts at JU
Dhaka air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft