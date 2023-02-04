Juventus beat Lazio to reach Italian Cup semi-finals

MILAN, FEB 3: Juventus will face Inter Milan in the last four of the Italian Cup after beating Lazio 1-0 in Thursday's final quarter-final



tie.



Gleison Bremer headed home the decisive goal a minute before half-time when he beat Lazio goalkeeper Luis Maximiano to Filip



Kostic's cross.



The Brazilian's second goal of the season won a tight contest in Turin and set up a two-legged semi-final against Juve's biggest rivals



Inter.



Victory and a clean sheet came after a 2-0 home defeat by promoted Monza at the weekend which meant they had conceded 10 goals



in their three most recent league matches.



"You need the right tactics and play but above all you need the right spirit," said coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"We were coming off that Monza defeat so it wasn't an easy situation for us... now we've laid the foundations to recover our league



form as well."



April's semi-final will be crucial to Juve's season as should they get past Inter, who beat Atalanta on Tuesday, they will be favourites



for the win the final in May against either Fiorentina or Cremonese.



Winning the cup would qualify them for the Europa League and that is their most realistic route to continental competition next



season after being hit with a 15-point penalty for illicit transfer activity last month.



Juventus are 14 points away from Serie A's European spots and a further point off the Champions League places. AFP



