Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 10:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Juventus beat Lazio to reach Italian Cup semi-finals

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

MILAN, FEB 3: Juventus will face Inter Milan in the last four of the Italian Cup after beating Lazio 1-0 in Thursday's final quarter-final

tie.

Gleison Bremer headed home the decisive goal a minute before half-time when he beat Lazio goalkeeper Luis Maximiano to Filip

Kostic's cross.

The Brazilian's second goal of the season won a tight contest in Turin and set up a two-legged semi-final against Juve's biggest rivals

Inter.

Victory and a clean sheet came after a 2-0 home defeat by promoted Monza at the weekend which meant they had conceded 10 goals

in their three most recent league matches.

"You need the right tactics and play but above all you need the right spirit," said coach Massimiliano Allegri.
"We were coming off that Monza defeat so it wasn't an easy situation for us... now we've laid the foundations to recover our league

form as well."

April's semi-final will be crucial to Juve's season as should they get past Inter, who beat Atalanta on Tuesday, they will be favourites

for the win the final in May against either Fiorentina or Cremonese.

Winning the cup would qualify them for the Europa League and that is their most realistic route to continental competition next

season after being hit with a 15-point penalty for illicit transfer activity last month.

Juventus are 14 points away from Serie A's European spots and a further point off the Champions League places.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Davis Cup takes first step into uncertain future
'Extraordinary' milestone marks Barca charge as Sevilla visit
Tennis star Kyrgios admits assaulting girlfriend
Juventus beat Lazio to reach Italian Cup semi-finals
Mbappe injury hits PSG at crunch time in season
Real Madrid beat Valencia but Benzema off injured
Neymar ruled out of PSG's game
India go goal feast in SAFF-U-20 Women's Championship opener


Latest News
Sri Lankan pardons 588 prisoners on 75th Independence Day
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Thirteen dead as Chile forest fires provoke state of disaster
BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka
German TV team quits Iraq after pressure
Blinken postpones China trip over spy balloon incident
Jupiter's moon count jumps to 92, most in solar system
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
Nicaraguan President says NKorea, Iran have right to nukes
Keep hospital beds ready for Nipah patients: DGHS
Most Read News
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
BNP, allies hold rallies at 7 places in Dhaka on Saturday
Heroin worth crores of taka coming from India, dealings on mobile banking
School boy killed for ransom in Khulna
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Daylong bird fair held at JU amid festivity
9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2 years in India jail
Workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft
Student in coma being hit by a bike; protest erupts at JU
Dhaka air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft