Neymar ruled out of PSG's game

PARIS, FEB 3: Neymar will miss his second straight game for Paris Saint-Germain after being ruled out of Saturday's match at home



to Toulouse because of a groin problem, the club announced.



The Brazilian has been receiving treatment and training individually this week. He sat out Wednesday's 3-1 victory in Montpellier, in



which Kylian Mbappe picked up a thigh injury.



Mbappe faces three weeks on the sidelines and will be unavailable for the first leg of PSG's Champions League last-16 tie against



Bayern Munich on February 14.



Neymar is expected to resume full training next week, as is Sergio Ramos who also came off against Montpellier after suffering a



groin strain. AFP



