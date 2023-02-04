Video
Neymar ruled out of PSG's game

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

PARIS, FEB 3: Neymar will miss his second straight game for Paris Saint-Germain after being ruled out of Saturday's match at home

to Toulouse because of a groin problem, the club announced.

The Brazilian has been receiving treatment and training individually this week. He sat out Wednesday's 3-1 victory in Montpellier, in

which Kylian Mbappe picked up a thigh injury.

Mbappe faces three weeks on the sidelines and will be unavailable for the first leg of PSG's Champions League last-16 tie against

Bayern Munich on February 14.

Neymar is expected to resume full training next week, as is Sergio Ramos who also came off against Montpellier after suffering a

groin strain.     AFP


