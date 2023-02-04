India go goal feast in SAFF-U-20 Women's Championship opener

Forwards Neha, Lynda Kom and Anita Kumari slammed a brilliant hat-trick each as strong India made flying start in the SAFF U-20



Women's Championship crushing lowly Bhutan by 12-0 goals held on Friday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa



Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur area.



Apart from Neha, Lynda Kom and Anita's hat-trick with three goals, striker Apurna Narzary scored two goals while midfielder Nitu



Linda added the other one goal for India in the one-sided affairs.



In the proceeding, Neha, Lynda and Anita scored all three goals apiece in the 45th+2nd ,55th, and 90th, 61st, 63rd and 75th and



50th, 69th and 78th minutes respectively for India.



Apurna struck twice in the 29th and 36th minutes while Nitu Linda netted a lone goal for India in the 43rd minute of the match.

India will play against Bangladesh on Sunday (Feb 5) and it will play its final league stage match against Nepal on February 7.

On the other hand, Bhutan will meet Nepal on the same day (Sunday) and play their last league match against Bangladesh on



February 7.



The top two ranked teams, after three matches, will play against each other in the final. BSS



