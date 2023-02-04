Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 10:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Van Niekerk decision hands cricket modern day dilemma

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

PARIS, FEB 3: Once upon a time, cricket was seen as a universal game. Not just in its appeal to a global audience but for the fact that

individuals of any shape, size, colour, creed or class could play alongside each other.

With the news that Dane van Niekerk, one of the best players in the women's game, has been left out of South Africa's Twenty20

World Cup squad on fitness grounds alone, this age-old perception may just have landed in the trashcan.

Less athletic players, it seems, are now being penalised, no matter how good they are at actually playing cricket. And yet some of the

greatest players would have struggled to pass fitness tests, certainly in their older years.

WG Grace, who used to "block shooters to the boundary" in the 19th century, may have started his career as a lithe athlete but had

little time for the sharp single as his waistline expanded in his thirties and forties.

Warwick Armstrong, one of Australia's greatest captains in the early part of the 20th century, was known as the "Big Ship" because

of his 130kg frame and billowing shirt.

Van Niekerk, 29, is a leg-spinning all-rounder and the only South African woman to have scored more than 1,500 runs and taken

more than 50 wickets in women's T20 internationals.

From 2016 to 2021 she captained the side in all three formats.

However, she last played for the national team in September 2021 and has been recovering from a broken ankle.

Her exclusion from the World Cup squad was because she did not achieve the required time for a two-kilometre run.

Having lost 10kg since playing in England last summer and in spite of running a personal best, she missed the nine minute 30

seconds limit by 18 seconds which, according to team officials, was not good enough.

"Dane was given an extensive opportunity to meet the minimum criteria, or the fitness benchmark for eligibility into the World Cup,"

said women's selection convener Clinton du Preez.

"It's purely based on the not meeting of the fitness criteria that she's missed out."

Van Niekerk said she was "broken" by the decision to exclude her from the World Cup which starts on her home patch on February

10, but the decision may backfire on the South Africans who now go into the tournament without two, maybe even three, of their

best players.

Last year, another key player Lizelle Lee was left out of the tour to England and Ireland for failing to meet her weight requirement.

She subsequently retired from international cricket in order to play in the franchises.

And, although she was named in the World Cup squad, there must be some doubt as to whether Marizanne Kapp will walk away in

protest. She is married to Van Niekerk and pulled out of Thursday's T20 against India for "personal" reasons.

South Africa is not the only country to have fitness tests but they do appear one of the more rigid.

Sisanda Magala, who played in the recent men's ODI series against England, was excluded from the squad last year after similarly

failing to meet the target, in his case by 12 seconds.  

The Van Niekerk decision highlights, however, a trend in cricket which is seeing a squeeze on athletes who are built more for

comfort than speed.

The rise of short-form cricket is certainly a factor as the fielding skills are now far advanced of what they were even 10 years ago.
The natural power advantage that bigger players such as Colin Milburn or the "short and stocky" New Zealand wicketkeeper Jock

Edwards may have had in the past is less vital now that bats have become sledgehammer and boundaries have been shortened.
What future then for the likes of West Indies off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, listed on his Wiki page as weighing in at 140 kilos, or

the Pakistani batsman Azam Khan who is still mocked, as seen on Twitter this week as he walked out to bat in the Bangladesh

Premier League, even after losing 30kilos?    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Davis Cup takes first step into uncertain future
'Extraordinary' milestone marks Barca charge as Sevilla visit
Tennis star Kyrgios admits assaulting girlfriend
Juventus beat Lazio to reach Italian Cup semi-finals
Mbappe injury hits PSG at crunch time in season
Real Madrid beat Valencia but Benzema off injured
Neymar ruled out of PSG's game
India go goal feast in SAFF-U-20 Women's Championship opener


Latest News
Sri Lankan pardons 588 prisoners on 75th Independence Day
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Thirteen dead as Chile forest fires provoke state of disaster
BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka
German TV team quits Iraq after pressure
Blinken postpones China trip over spy balloon incident
Jupiter's moon count jumps to 92, most in solar system
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
Nicaraguan President says NKorea, Iran have right to nukes
Keep hospital beds ready for Nipah patients: DGHS
Most Read News
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
BNP, allies hold rallies at 7 places in Dhaka on Saturday
Heroin worth crores of taka coming from India, dealings on mobile banking
School boy killed for ransom in Khulna
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Daylong bird fair held at JU amid festivity
9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2 years in India jail
Workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft
Student in coma being hit by a bike; protest erupts at JU
Dhaka air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft