Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 10:20 AM
Mansur SC emerges champion 1st Div Handball League

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023

Mansur Sporting Club emerged champions in the Cute first Division Handball League that concluded on Friday at Shaheed Captain

M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.

Mansur finished the league table on a high securing 15 points from five matches while Old Ideals finished runners-up with 12

points playing the same number of outings.

In the day's last league matches, Mansur SC beat Purbachal Parishad by 30-15 goals to emerge champions in the league after

leading the first half by 15-7 goals while Old Ideals defeated Victoria Sporting Club 40-31 goals to finish runners-up after

dominating the first half by 20-16 goals.

Sohel Rana of Mansur Sporting Club was named the best player of the league for his impressive performance.

Bangladesh Olympic Association's Secretary General Syed Shaheed Reza was present as the chief guest in the closing ceremony and

distributed the prizes.

Chairman of Mousumi Industries Limited Kazi Razib Uddin Ahmed Chapal was present there as special guest.

Bangladesh Handball Federation's (BHF) General Secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor presided over the closing ceremony.

A total of six teams-- old Ideal, Victoria Sporting Club, Star Sports, Monsur Sporting Club, Purbachal Parishad and Swathirtha Club--

took part in the league, sponsored by Mousumi Industries Limited and organised by the BHF.     BSS


