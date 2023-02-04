Video
Saturday, 4 February, 2023
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Shakib allrounds as Barishal keep winning streak

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Shakib allrounds as Barishal keep winning streak

Shakib allrounds as Barishal keep winning streak

Fortune Barishal beat Khulna Tigers on Friday by 37 runs at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur to register their

seventh victory in the 9th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after all-round performances from the skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

Winning the toss in the afternoon, KTs invited FBs to bat first and got early breakthrough as they picked up the wicket of Anamul

Haque Bijoy when he was batting on 12. Fazle Mahmud and Ibrahim Zadran later on steadied FBs' foundation standing 41-run 2nd

wicket partnership. Both Mahmud (39 off 29) and Zadran (23 off 23) got starts but failed to prolong as Shakib and Iftikhar Ahmed

came to swing the sword. They started slaughter works from both the end to accelerate scoring.

Shakib stopped on 36 off 21 with one boundary against six over-boundaries but Iftikhar remained unbeaten piling up 51 off 31 with

three fours and as many sixes. Karim Janat was dismissed on 16 off 8 while Mahmudullah was batting on four off two as Barishal

posted a mammoth figure of 194 runs for five wickets.

Paul van Meekeren claimed three wickets for 48 runs while Nahidul Islam and Hasan Murad shared the rest between them.
Chasing enormous 194-run target, Khulna lost both the openers within powerplay as Tamim Iqbal got out on one and Andy

Balbirnie on two. Mahmudul Hasan Joy's duck deepened the danger. But coming to bat at three, Shai Hope raised hope in KTs tent,

who started to hit the ball around the carpet. The Caribbean stalwart however, had to depart on 37 off 24, which sent them to the

back-foot once again. 86-run partnership between skipper Yasir Ali Rabbi and Nahidul Islam brought Khulna back in the game but

was not enough to reach the height Barishal set for them.

Nahidul got out on 24 while Rabbi hoarded 60 off 38 but none of the following batters could create any impact as KTs could post

157 runs on the board losing eight wickets.

Karim Janat hauled four wickets for 29 runs while Khaled Ahmed took two for 36. Besides, Shakib and Mohammad Wasim picked one

wicket apiece.

Shakib was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round performances.


