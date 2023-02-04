Video
Putin draws parallels between WWII and Ukraine conflict

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

MOSCOW, Feb 3: President Vladimir Putin leveraged a World War II commemoration on Thursday to whip up support for his army's

intervention in Ukraine, comparing the fighting to Nazi Germany's invasion and hinting Moscow could use nuclear weapons.
Putin has used World War II to promote his political agenda in recent years while the Kremlin has sought to give cult status to

Moscow's victory in what Russians call the Great Patriotic War.

Arriving in the southern city of Volgograd for commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory at the Battle of

Stalingrad, achieved at enormous cost, Putin sought to boost support for his assault on Ukraine.
He compared Russia's so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine to the war against Nazi Germany in 1941-1945 and claimed

Russians were ready to go "until the end."

"Again and again we are forced to repel the aggression of the collective West," Putin said in the city on the Volga River formerly

known as Stalingrad.

"We aren't sending tanks to their borders but we have something to respond with, and it won't be just about using armoured

vehicles. Everyone should understand this," he added.
"A modern war with Russia will be completely different," he said.
Since sending troops to pro-Western Ukraine last February Putin has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons against the West

if the conflict escalates.

"It's unbelievable but true. We are again being threatened by German Leopard tanks."

"Readiness to go until the end, to do the impossible for the sake of the motherland, for the sake of truth was -- and is -- in the blood,

in the character of our multinational people," said Putin.

He spoke after laying flowers at the city's legendary landmark -- a hilltop memorial to the battle that includes the towering 85-metre

(279-foot) sculpture of a woman with a raised sword known as "The Motherland Calls".

The commemorations in the southern Russian city come as the Kremlin looks to step up its offensive in Ukraine, bolstered by tens of

thousands of reservists mobilised last autumn.    AFP


