Myanmar junta imposes tough new measures on resistance strongholds

YANGON, Feb 3: Myanmar's junta has introduced tough new measures in resistance strongholds under which people accused of



treason and "spreading false news" will be tried by a military court, state media said Friday.



In the 37 townships affected by the measures, no appeals will be allowed for convictions handed down by military tribunals, with the



exception of the death penalty, which must be approved by junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, according to the state-run Global New



Light of Myanmar newspaper.



Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government, and a subsequent crackdown on dissent



has sparked fighting across swathes of the nation.



The latest announcement signals the junta is looking for new ways to stamp out resistance in areas where anti-coup fighters are



active.



The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said the expansion was done "to exercise more effective undertakings for ensuring



security, the rule of law and local peace and tranquillity".



Under the new measures, military tribunals will hear criminal cases ranging from high treason to a ban on "spreading false news"



which the army has used to jail dozens of journalists. AFP



