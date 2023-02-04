Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 12:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

NATO urges Russia to comply with last US nuclear treaty

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

BRUSSELS, Feb 3: NATO on Friday expressed concern that Russia was failing to comply with its last remaining nuclear arms control

treaty with the United States.

As tensions soar over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leading NATO power the United States has accused Moscow of not meeting its

commitments under the decade-old New START pact.

On Tuesday, Washington slammed Russia for suspending inspections under the treaty and cancelling talks, but did not accuse its

Cold War rival of expanding its nuclear warhead arsenal beyond agreed limits.

"NATO allies agree the New START treaty contributes to international stability by constraining Russian and US strategic nuclear

forces," the 30-strong alliance said in a statement.

"Therefore, we note with concern that Russia has failed to comply with legally-binding obligations under the New START treaty."
NATO member states said they "call on Russia to fulfil its obligations" by allowing inspections and returning to talks.
Russia has hit back at Washington by accusing it of destroying weapons control agreements between the two countries.
Diplomacy between the two powers has ground to a bare minimum over the past year as the United States leads a drive to sanction

Russia and arm Ukraine with billions of dollars in weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons, reviving Cold War era fears.
Moscow announced in early August that it was suspending US inspections of its military sites under New START. It said it was

responding to American obstruction of inspections by Russia, a charge denied by Washington.

The Kremlin then indefinitely postponed talks under New START that had been due to start on November 29 in Cairo, accusing the

United States of "toxicity and animosity."

New START, signed by then president Barack Obama in 2010 when relations were warmer, restricted Russia and the United States to

a maximum of 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads each -- a reduction of nearly 30 percent from the previous limit set in

2002.

It also limits the number of launchers and heavy bombers to 800, still easily enough to destroy human life on Earth.     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin draws parallels between WWII and Ukraine conflict
Myanmar junta imposes tough new measures on resistance strongholds
NATO urges Russia to comply with last US nuclear treaty
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
Pakistan ‘to agree’ to tough IMF conditions as crisis worsens
Pentagon says tracking Chinese spy balloon over US
Lula accuses Bolsonaro of preparing Jan 8 ‘coup’
Ajit Doval, Blinken discuss India-US strategic ties


Latest News
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
Nicaraguan President says NKorea, Iran have right to nukes
Keep hospital beds ready for Nipah patients: DGHS
PM to open revenue conference on Sunday
Bangladesh make winning start
BNP, allies hold rallies at 7 places in Dhaka on Saturday
9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2 years in India jail
Dhaka, Colombo seek greater cooperation through promoting shipping, air connectivity
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Fakhrul making comments without reading textbooks: Hasan
Most Read News
Student in coma being hit by a bike; protest erupts at JU
School boy killed for ransom in Khulna
Large Chinese spy balloon spotted over the US
Australian tennis star Kyrgios pleads guilty to assault of ex-girlfriend
AL, BNP divisional rallies in Sylhet on Saturday, tension prevails
Dhaka air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Daylong bird fair held at JU amid festivity
Workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft
Heroin worth crores of taka coming from India, dealings on mobile banking
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft