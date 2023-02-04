US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval

WASHINGTON, Feb 3: The US Congress cannot support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ratifies the



NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland, a bipartisan group of senators said on Thursday.



Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after Russia invaded Ukraine, but faced unexpected



objections from Turkey and have since sought to win its support.



Ankara wants Helsinki and Stockholm in particular to take a tougher line against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is



considered a terror group by Turkey and the European Union, and another group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.



The three nations reached an agreement on a way forward in Madrid last June, but Ankara suspended talks last month following



protests in Stockholm in which a far-right Danish politician burned a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Koran.



In a letter to President Joe Biden, 29 Democratic and Republican senators said the two Nordic countries were making "full and good



faith efforts" to meet the conditions for NATO membership that Turkey asked, even though Ankara says Sweden needs to do more.

"Once the NATO accession protocols are ratified by Trkiye, Congress can consider the sale of F-16 fighter jets. A failure to do so,



however, would call into question this pending sale," the senators wrote. RUETERS



