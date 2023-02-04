Video
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 12:22 AM
Pakistan ‘to agree’ to tough IMF conditions as crisis worsens

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

PESHAWAR, Feb 3: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Friday the government would have to agree to IMF bailout

conditions that are "beyond imagination", as it battles a spiralling economic crisis.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation landed in Pakistan on Tuesday for last-ditch talks to revive vital financial aid that

has stalled for months.

The government has held out against tax rises and subsidy slashing demanded by the IMF, fearful of backlash ahead of elections

due in October.

"I will not go into the details but will only say that our economic challenge is unimaginable. The conditions we will have to agree to

with the IMF are beyond imagination. But we will have to agree with the conditions," Sharif said in televised comments.

Pakistan's economy is in dire straits, stricken by a balance of payments crisis as it attempts to service high levels of external debt,

amid political chaos and deteriorating security.

The country's central bank said Thursday its foreign exchange reserves had dropped again to $3.1 billion, which analysts said was

enough for less than three weeks of imports.

The world's fifth-biggest population is no longer issuing letters of credit, except for essential food and medicines, causing a backlog

of thousands of shipping containers at Karachi port stuffed with stock the country can no longer afford.
Data on Wednesday showed year-on-year inflation had risen to a 48-year high, leaving Pakistanis struggling to afford basic food

items.

With the prospect of national bankruptcy looming, Islamabad in recent weeks began to bow to pressure prompting the IMF's last-

minute visit.

The government loosened controls on the rupee to rein in a rampant black market in US dollars, a step that caused the currency to

plunge to a record low, and hiked petrol prices by 16 percent.

But the IMF wants further hikes to artificially cheap petrol, electricity and gas prices, designed to help low-income families, and the

withdrawal of tax exemptions for the export sector and a boost to the pitifully low tax base.

"Accepting IMF conditions will definitely increase prices, but Pakistan has no other choice," analyst Abid Hasan told AFP. "Otherwise,

there is a fear of a situation like Sri Lanka and Lebanon."

Rejecting conditions and pushing Pakistan to the brink would have "political consequences" for the ruling parties, but so will

agreeing to IMF measures raising the cost of living, he said.    AFP


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
