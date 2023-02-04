Pentagon says tracking Chinese spy balloon over US

China 'regrets' US air intrusion as Blinken visit in balance

WASHINGTON, Feb 3: The Pentagon said Thursday it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States, just days



ahead of a rare visit to Beijing by the top US diplomat.



After President Joe Biden requested military options, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and top military officials considered shooting



the balloon down, a senior defense official told reporters Thursday.



But they decided doing so would endanger too many people on the ground, and because they assessed the balloon did not pose a



threat to civilian aviation, the official said.



"Clearly, the intent of this balloon is for surveillance," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official added that the balloon had flown over the northwest United States, where there are sensitive airbases and nuclear



missiles in underground silos, but that the Pentagon did not believe it constituted a particularly dangerous intelligence threat.

"We assess that this balloon has limited additive value from an intelligence collection perspective," the official said.

The official added that there was "no doubt" the balloon was Chinese, without explaining why.



Meanwhile, China voiced regret Friday for an "unintentional" breach of US airspace by what it said was a civilian airship -- but the



Pentagon called a spy balloon -- with a long-planned Beijing visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken hanging in the balance.

The Pentagon said Thursday it was tracking the balloon which flew far above the western state of Montana and decided for safety



reasons not to shoot it down.



After initially hesitating to say that the object was Chinese, Beijing in a late-night statement admitted ownership, saying it was an



airship that veered off course due to the winds.



"The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes," said the statement attributed



to a foreign ministry spokesperson.



"The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure," it said, using the legal term for



an act outside of human control.



"The Chinese side will continue communicating with the US side and properly handle this unexpected situation."

The statement comes hours before Blinken was expected to leave for Beijing on the first trip by the top US diplomat to the rising



adversary in more than five years.



The State Department had not officially announced the trip and did not immediately confirm whether he would go ahead.

Lawmakers from the rival Republican Party quickly pounced on the incident, casting President Joe Biden -- who has largely preserved



and at times expanded his Republican predecessor Donald Trump's hawkish policies on China -- as weak.

"Secretary Blinken should cancel his trip to China," said Senator Tom Cotton, a prominent hardliner.

"President Biden should stop coddling and appeasing the Chinese communists. Bring the balloon down now and exploit its tech



package, which could be an intelligence bonanza," he wrote on Twitter.



- 'Limited' value -

A senior defense official said that Biden had asked for military options but that the Pentagon believed shooting the object down



would put people on the ground at risk from debris.



The balloon has "limited additive value from an intelligence collection perspective," the official told reporters on condition of



anonymity.



But the official said it was clearly a balloon meant for surveillance.

The United States is also widely believed to spy on China, although generally with more advanced technology than balloons.

The northwestern United States is home to sensitive airbases and nuclear weapons in underground silos.



The Pentagon said that fighter jets were flown to examine the balloon. Canada also said it had tracked the balloon.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that, as of Thursday, the balloon was "traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic."

"It does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground," Ryder said in a statement.



- Bracing for worst -

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was visiting the Philippines, held discussions Wednesday with top Pentagon officials after Biden



asked for options, the official said.



In the Philippines, Austin agreed to expand the US military presence, weeks after a separate troop deal with another regional ally,



Japan.



The US military moves show that the United States is preparing for potential conflict over Taiwan, the self-governing democracy



China claims as its own, despite diplomatic efforts. AFP

