Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 12:21 AM
Home Foreign News

Lula accuses Bolsonaro of preparing Jan 8 ‘coup’

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 3: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday alleged that his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro actively

participated in planning for his supporters to storm government buildings on January 8.

"Today I am well aware and will say it loud and clear: that citizen [former president Bolsonaro] prepared the coup," Lula said in an

interview with broadcaster RedeTV!

Refusing to accept Bolsonaro's election loss, thousands of his backers broke into the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme

Court buildings in Brasilia a week after Lula's inauguration.

The president was not in the capital at the time.

"I am certain that Bolsonaro actively participated in that and is still trying to participate," Lula added when questioned about his

predecessor's role in the assault.

Lula's allegations against Bolsonaro -- who has been in the US state of Florida since late December -- came the same day that a

Brazilian senator accused the former president of attending a meeting on how to prevent the handover of power.
The plan, according to Senator Marcos do Val, was to force Superior Electoral Court president Alexandre de Moraes to say something

incriminating while secretly recording him.

De Moraes is a favorite target of Bolsonaro supporters, who allege he interfered in the election to help Lula.

Do Val, a former Bolsonaro ally, initially told Veja magazine that it was Bolsonaro who presented the plan to him, but later changed

his version of the story, saying the former president remained "silent" during the meeting.    AFP


