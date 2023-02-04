Save fast depleting wetlands

World Wetlands Day was observed on February 2nd amid alarming state of wetlands across the globe. In the case of Bangladesh, the



deteriorating condition of wetlands is worse than other parts of the world. According to a study, over 45% national wetlands in



Bangladesh have already disappeared and a major portion of the rest has been in danger of degrading fast.



As per the definition enunciated in the Ramsar Convention, more than two-thirds of Bangladesh may be classified as wetlands.



About 6.7 per cent of country is always under water, 21 per cent is deeply flooded (more than 90 cm) and 35 per cent experience



shallow inundation.



The total area of Wetlands in Bangladesh is about eight million hectares, which form about 50 per cent of the land surface of the



country. Bangladesh floodplains are one of the world's most important wetlands, harbouring hundreds of species of fish, plants and



wildlife. The wetlands in Bangladesh encompass a wide variety of dynamic ecosystems ranging from mangrove forest (about 577,



100 ha), natural lakes, man-made reservoir (Kaptai lake), freshwater marshes (about 400 haors), oxbow lakes (about 54488 ha--



locally known as baors), freshwater depressions (about 1,000 beels), fish ponds and tanks (about 147, 000 ha), estuaries and



seasonal inundated extensive floodplains.



Several wetlands in Bangladesh are of national and international significance. But eight of our wetlands, where ecosystems have



reached or threatened to reach a critical state, have been declared as ecologically critical areas (ECA) by the Ecologically Critical Area



Ordinance, 2010, under the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act, 1995.



What is worrying is that the wetland in haor areas dropped by almost 87 per cent between 1988 and 2020 in seven districts namely



Sunamganj, Sylhet, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Netrakona, Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria, causing a sharp increase in flood severity in



the north-eastern Bangladesh. This was revealed in a recent study conducted by the Bangladesh University of Engineering and



Technology's Department of Urban and Regional Planning in association with the Institute for Planning and Development recently.



According to the study, carried out between March 2021 and May 2022, the wetland in the north-eastern haor region shrank to only



399.33 square kilometres in 2020 from 3,026.13 sq km in 1988.



Degrading wetlands have already threatened Dhaka city. Land grabbing in wetlands has reduced conspicuously city's capacity to



hold rainwater in the monsoon season causing environmental disasters and urban flooding. Some 23% of wetlands were already lost



in Dhaka and its surrounding areas between 2010 and 2019, according to a study by the Transparency International Bangladesh, a



non-profit organization.



How are wetlands being reduced in Dhaka? What is noticed is that land grabbers initially pollute or fill wetlands with waste. Once



they fill up targeted areas, they get a lease from the government for these lands and gradually build commercial or housing projects



on those areas. As a result, every year 2% of Dhaka's wetlands are occupied illegally. Along with land encroachments, rapid growth



of population, high presence of arsenic, salinity in water, presence of dust and particles in the air during dry season and



temperature rise are among the consequences of shrinking wetlands not only in the Dhaka city but also across the country.



Worldwide, it is also an alarming issue. Nearly 90% of the earth's wetlands have been degraded since the 1700s and the world is



losing wetlands three times faster than forests. Wetlands are ecosystems where water is the primary factor controlling the



environment and the associated plant and animal life. More than a billion people across the world depend on wetlands for their



livelihoods - that's about one in eight people on Earth.



We urgently need to save the wetlands not only in Bangladesh but also around the world because they are a natural solution to the



threat of climate change, primarily absorbing carbon dioxide that helps slow global heating and reduce pollution. That is why



wetlands are referred to as the "Kidneys of the Earth".



Time has come for all of us to raise awareness about wetlands in order to reverse their rapid disappearance and encourage actions



to conserve and restore them. World Wetlands Day is the ideal time to increase people's understanding of these critically important



ecosystems. And the theme "Revive and Restore Degraded Wetlands" has been rightly chosen in the observance of this year's World



Wetlands Day.

The writer is a contributor



