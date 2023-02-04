Video
Saturday, 4 February, 2023
Save fast depleting wetlands

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Shamsul Huda

World Wetlands Day was observed on February 2nd amid alarming state of wetlands across the globe.  In the case of Bangladesh, the

deteriorating condition of wetlands is worse than other parts of the world. According to a study, over 45% national wetlands in

Bangladesh have already disappeared and a major portion of the rest has been in danger of degrading fast.

As per the definition enunciated in the Ramsar Convention, more than two-thirds of Bangladesh may be classified as wetlands.

About 6.7 per cent of country is always under water, 21 per cent is deeply flooded (more than 90 cm) and 35 per cent experience

shallow inundation.

The total area of Wetlands in Bangladesh is about eight million hectares, which form about 50 per cent of the land surface of the

country. Bangladesh floodplains are one of the world's most important wetlands, harbouring hundreds of species of fish, plants and

wildlife. The wetlands in Bangladesh encompass a wide variety of dynamic ecosystems ranging from mangrove forest (about 577,

100 ha), natural lakes, man-made reservoir (Kaptai lake), freshwater marshes (about 400 haors), oxbow lakes (about 54488 ha--

locally known as baors), freshwater depressions (about 1,000 beels), fish ponds and tanks (about 147, 000 ha), estuaries and

seasonal inundated extensive floodplains.

Several wetlands in Bangladesh are of national and international significance. But eight of our wetlands, where ecosystems have

reached or threatened to reach a critical state, have been declared as ecologically critical areas (ECA) by the Ecologically Critical Area

Ordinance, 2010, under the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act, 1995.

What is worrying is that the wetland in haor areas dropped by almost 87 per cent between 1988 and 2020 in seven districts namely

Sunamganj, Sylhet, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Netrakona, Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria, causing a sharp increase in flood severity in

the north-eastern Bangladesh. This was revealed in a recent study conducted by the Bangladesh University of Engineering and

Technology's Department of Urban and Regional Planning in association with the Institute for Planning and Development recently.

According to the study, carried out between March 2021 and May 2022, the wetland in the north-eastern haor region shrank to only

399.33 square kilometres in 2020 from 3,026.13 sq km in 1988.

Degrading wetlands have already threatened Dhaka city. Land grabbing in wetlands has reduced conspicuously city's capacity to

hold rainwater in the monsoon season causing environmental disasters and urban flooding. Some 23% of wetlands were already lost

in Dhaka and its surrounding areas between 2010 and 2019, according to a study by the Transparency International Bangladesh, a

non-profit organization.  

How are wetlands being reduced in Dhaka? What is noticed is that land grabbers initially pollute or fill wetlands with waste. Once

they fill up targeted areas, they get a lease from the government for these lands and gradually build commercial or housing projects

on those areas. As a result, every year 2% of Dhaka's wetlands are occupied illegally. Along with land encroachments, rapid growth

of population, high presence of arsenic, salinity in water, presence of dust and particles in the air during dry season and

temperature rise are among the consequences of shrinking wetlands not only in the Dhaka city but also across the country.

Worldwide, it is also an alarming issue. Nearly 90% of the earth's wetlands have been degraded since the 1700s and the world is

losing wetlands three times faster than forests. Wetlands are ecosystems where water is the primary factor controlling the

environment and the associated plant and animal life. More than a billion people across the world depend on wetlands for their

livelihoods - that's about one in eight people on Earth.

We urgently need to save the wetlands not only in Bangladesh but also around the world because they are a natural solution to the

threat of climate change, primarily absorbing carbon dioxide that helps slow global heating and reduce pollution. That is why

wetlands are referred to as the "Kidneys of the Earth".

Time has come for all of us to raise awareness about wetlands in order to reverse their rapid disappearance and encourage actions

to conserve and restore them. World Wetlands Day is the ideal time to increase people's understanding of these critically important

ecosystems. And the theme "Revive and Restore Degraded Wetlands" has been rightly chosen in the observance of this year's World

Wetlands Day.
The writer is a contributor


