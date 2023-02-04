Video
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 12:21 AM
‘Karkuma Immune Plus’ boosts type-2 diabetic patients’

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

immunity by 27pc: DU-BIRDEM study
Dhaka University's Institute of Nutrition and Food Science and

BIRDEM recently published the report "Effects of 'Karkuma

Immune Plus' (A turmeric-based formulated functional food) on

Oxidative Stress, Antioxidant and Liver Function Status in

type-2 Diabetic Adult Patients."
The findings of the report indicate that the particular

turmeric-based formulated functional food has the potential to

improve the immune system by increasing antioxidants and

reducing the oxidative stress in the cellular level of type-2

diabetic patients without any side effects.
Principal investigator of the research was Khaleda Islam,

professor and director of the Institute of Nutrition and Food

Science of Dhaka University.
National Professor AK Azad Khan, president of the Diabetic

Association of Bangladesh, revealed the research findings at

BIRDEM General Hospital on January 28.
Khaleda said: "Karkuma Immune Plus boosts type-2 diabetic

patient's immunity by 27 percent. Type-2 diabetic patients are

more prone to other diseases than different patients or healthy

people. This functional food will help a healthy person more by

increasing their immunity level."
BIRDEM and DU conducted the research to evaluate the efficacy

of Karkuma Immune Plus on oxidative stress, antioxidant, liver

and kidney function status in type-2 diabetic adult patients.

Ninety-four Volunteers who participated in the study aged 18-

60 years. After observing the participants for 30 days, the

researchers found that the biomarker of oxidative stress (MDA)

level decreased by about 23 percent, and the level of

antioxidants (TAC, SOD and GSTM1) increased by 45 percent,

63 percent and 58 percent.
 Also, liver function biomarkers (Serum SGPT and SGOT) and

kidney function biomarker (Serum Creatinine) levels remained

almost the same.
These findings indicate that Karkuma Immune Plus helps

improve the immune system and reduce the oxidative stress of

type-2 diabetic patients without any side effects, the

researchers said.      UNB


