‘Karkuma Immune Plus’ boosts type-2 diabetic patients’

immunity by 27pc: DU-BIRDEM study

Dhaka University's Institute of Nutrition and Food Science and



BIRDEM recently published the report "Effects of 'Karkuma



Immune Plus' (A turmeric-based formulated functional food) on



Oxidative Stress, Antioxidant and Liver Function Status in



type-2 Diabetic Adult Patients."

The findings of the report indicate that the particular



turmeric-based formulated functional food has the potential to



improve the immune system by increasing antioxidants and



reducing the oxidative stress in the cellular level of type-2



diabetic patients without any side effects.

Principal investigator of the research was Khaleda Islam,



professor and director of the Institute of Nutrition and Food



Science of Dhaka University.

National Professor AK Azad Khan, president of the Diabetic



Association of Bangladesh, revealed the research findings at



BIRDEM General Hospital on January 28.

Khaleda said: "Karkuma Immune Plus boosts type-2 diabetic



patient's immunity by 27 percent. Type-2 diabetic patients are



more prone to other diseases than different patients or healthy



people. This functional food will help a healthy person more by



increasing their immunity level."

BIRDEM and DU conducted the research to evaluate the efficacy



of Karkuma Immune Plus on oxidative stress, antioxidant, liver



and kidney function status in type-2 diabetic adult patients.



Ninety-four Volunteers who participated in the study aged 18-



60 years. After observing the participants for 30 days, the



researchers found that the biomarker of oxidative stress (MDA)



level decreased by about 23 percent, and the level of



antioxidants (TAC, SOD and GSTM1) increased by 45 percent,



63 percent and 58 percent.

Also, liver function biomarkers (Serum SGPT and SGOT) and



kidney function biomarker (Serum Creatinine) levels remained



almost the same.

These findings indicate that Karkuma Immune Plus helps



improve the immune system and reduce the oxidative stress of



type-2 diabetic patients without any side effects, the



researchers said. UNB



