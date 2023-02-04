|
‘Karkuma Immune Plus’ boosts type-2 diabetic patients’
|
immunity by 27pc: DU-BIRDEM study
Dhaka University's Institute of Nutrition and Food Science and
BIRDEM recently published the report "Effects of 'Karkuma
Immune Plus' (A turmeric-based formulated functional food) on
Oxidative Stress, Antioxidant and Liver Function Status in
type-2 Diabetic Adult Patients."
The findings of the report indicate that the particular
turmeric-based formulated functional food has the potential to
improve the immune system by increasing antioxidants and
reducing the oxidative stress in the cellular level of type-2
diabetic patients without any side effects.
Principal investigator of the research was Khaleda Islam,
professor and director of the Institute of Nutrition and Food
Science of Dhaka University.
National Professor AK Azad Khan, president of the Diabetic
Association of Bangladesh, revealed the research findings at
BIRDEM General Hospital on January 28.
Khaleda said: "Karkuma Immune Plus boosts type-2 diabetic
patient's immunity by 27 percent. Type-2 diabetic patients are
more prone to other diseases than different patients or healthy
people. This functional food will help a healthy person more by
increasing their immunity level."
BIRDEM and DU conducted the research to evaluate the efficacy
of Karkuma Immune Plus on oxidative stress, antioxidant, liver
and kidney function status in type-2 diabetic adult patients.
Ninety-four Volunteers who participated in the study aged 18-
60 years. After observing the participants for 30 days, the
researchers found that the biomarker of oxidative stress (MDA)
level decreased by about 23 percent, and the level of
antioxidants (TAC, SOD and GSTM1) increased by 45 percent,
63 percent and 58 percent.
Also, liver function biomarkers (Serum SGPT and SGOT) and
kidney function biomarker (Serum Creatinine) levels remained
almost the same.
These findings indicate that Karkuma Immune Plus helps
improve the immune system and reduce the oxidative stress of
type-2 diabetic patients without any side effects, the
researchers said. UNB