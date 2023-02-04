Two more dengue patients hospitalised

Two more people were hospitalised with dengue in the 24



hours to Friday morning.

The new patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka,



according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Thirty-eight dengue patients, including 22 in the capital, are



now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 578 dengue cases, 534



recoveries, and six deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest



on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded



62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. UNB



