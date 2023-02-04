Video
Dhaka Art Summit kicks-off

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

The long-awaited 6th edition of Dhaka Art Summit (DAS) was

inaugurated on Friday at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh

Shilpakala Academy (BSA) in the capital.

This marks the return of the summit which is regarded as

Bangladesh and South Asian region's biggest art and painting

biennale exhibition platform, after three years of hiatus due to

Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime minister's private sector and investment adviser Salman

F Rahman inaugurated the nine-day Dhaka Art Summit (DAS) at

National Art Gallery auditorium on Friday morning.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Director General

of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky, and DAS

organizing committee chairman and Cosmos Foundation

Honorary Advisor Emeritus Ambassador Farooq Sobhan were

also present as the special guests.

Director of Dhaka Art Summit and President of Samdani Art

Foundation Nadia Samdani MBE, Trustee of Dhaka Art Summit

and Samdani Art Foundation Rajeeb Samdani, and Managing

Director and CEO of Golden Harvest Agro Industries Limited

Mohammad Saker Shamim also joined the inauguration

ceremony.

Several influential personalities including Radwan Mujib

Siddiq, grandson of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman and trustee of Centre for Research and

Information (CRI), and State Minister for Power, Energy and

Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, among others, visited the

Summit after its gala inaugural ceremony.

Chief guest Salman F Rahman said, "The theme of this year's

summit is 'Bonna' (Flood), and Bangladesh has experienced

several severe floods several times. The biggest flood in our

country happened in 1998. Various areas of the country,

including Dhaka, were submerged under water; however, the

people of Bangladesh have faced those challenges and moved

forward. This is the characteristic of Bengali, as we can face any

challenge and move forward. The inclusion of 'Bonna' at this

edition of DAS is commendable."    UNB


