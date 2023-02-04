Dhaka Art Summit kicks-off

The long-awaited 6th edition of Dhaka Art Summit (DAS) was



inaugurated on Friday at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh



Shilpakala Academy (BSA) in the capital.



This marks the return of the summit which is regarded as



Bangladesh and South Asian region's biggest art and painting



biennale exhibition platform, after three years of hiatus due to



Covid-19 pandemic.



Prime minister's private sector and investment adviser Salman



F Rahman inaugurated the nine-day Dhaka Art Summit (DAS) at



National Art Gallery auditorium on Friday morning.



State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Director General



of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky, and DAS



organizing committee chairman and Cosmos Foundation



Honorary Advisor Emeritus Ambassador Farooq Sobhan were



also present as the special guests.



Director of Dhaka Art Summit and President of Samdani Art



Foundation Nadia Samdani MBE, Trustee of Dhaka Art Summit



and Samdani Art Foundation Rajeeb Samdani, and Managing



Director and CEO of Golden Harvest Agro Industries Limited



Mohammad Saker Shamim also joined the inauguration



ceremony.



Several influential personalities including Radwan Mujib



Siddiq, grandson of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh



Mujibur Rahman and trustee of Centre for Research and



Information (CRI), and State Minister for Power, Energy and



Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, among others, visited the



Summit after its gala inaugural ceremony.



Chief guest Salman F Rahman said, "The theme of this year's



summit is 'Bonna' (Flood), and Bangladesh has experienced



several severe floods several times. The biggest flood in our



country happened in 1998. Various areas of the country,



including Dhaka, were submerged under water; however, the



people of Bangladesh have faced those challenges and moved



forward. This is the characteristic of Bengali, as we can face any



challenge and move forward. The inclusion of 'Bonna' at this



edition of DAS is commendable." UNB

