|
Dhaka Art Summit kicks-off
|
The long-awaited 6th edition of Dhaka Art Summit (DAS) was
inaugurated on Friday at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh
Shilpakala Academy (BSA) in the capital.
This marks the return of the summit which is regarded as
Bangladesh and South Asian region's biggest art and painting
biennale exhibition platform, after three years of hiatus due to
Covid-19 pandemic.
Prime minister's private sector and investment adviser Salman
F Rahman inaugurated the nine-day Dhaka Art Summit (DAS) at
National Art Gallery auditorium on Friday morning.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Director General
of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky, and DAS
organizing committee chairman and Cosmos Foundation
Honorary Advisor Emeritus Ambassador Farooq Sobhan were
also present as the special guests.
Director of Dhaka Art Summit and President of Samdani Art
Foundation Nadia Samdani MBE, Trustee of Dhaka Art Summit
and Samdani Art Foundation Rajeeb Samdani, and Managing
Director and CEO of Golden Harvest Agro Industries Limited
Mohammad Saker Shamim also joined the inauguration
ceremony.
Several influential personalities including Radwan Mujib
Siddiq, grandson of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman and trustee of Centre for Research and
Information (CRI), and State Minister for Power, Energy and
Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, among others, visited the
Summit after its gala inaugural ceremony.
Chief guest Salman F Rahman said, "The theme of this year's
summit is 'Bonna' (Flood), and Bangladesh has experienced
several severe floods several times. The biggest flood in our
country happened in 1998. Various areas of the country,
including Dhaka, were submerged under water; however, the
people of Bangladesh have faced those challenges and moved
forward. This is the characteristic of Bengali, as we can face any
challenge and move forward. The inclusion of 'Bonna' at this
edition of DAS is commendable." UNB