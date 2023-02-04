Video
Saturday, 4 February, 2023
30 hurt as picnic bus collides with covered van in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 3: At least 30 people have been injured

after a bus carrying the students on a study tour from

Netrokona collided with a covered van in Chattogram.
The incident occurred on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway

in the port city's Chunti area in Lohagara Upazila on Friday.
The injured are students and teachers from Netrokona

Government College's Political Science Department.
"A Cox's Bazar bound bus carrying the students on a study tour

from Netrokona collided head-on with a covered van coming

from the opposite direction," said Mohammad Hossain, chief of

Dohazari Highway Police Station.
The injured have been rescued and sent to different local

hospitals and Chattogram Medical College Hospital.
Shahriar Alam Raju, a final-year student of the department,

said they were heading to Saint Martin's Island for a picnic

boarding a Shoukhin Paribahan bus hired for the trip.
The driver of the bus was rushing to overtake another bus

when the crash took place, he added.
Raju also suffered injuries in the accident, along with two

teachers who were accompanying the students.
A total of 57 people were on the bus, including five teachers

and three female students, according to Enayet Ullah, a

second-year student at the department.
He said almost everyone who was on the front part of the bus

suffered injuries in the crash. "Most of the students were

sleeping at the time," he added.
"I was in the back. I woke up moments before the incident. The

bus collided head-on with a covered van when its driver was

speeding to overtake another vehicle."
The locals rescued the injured and took them to different local

hospitals. The victims who are in critical condition were sent to

CMCH, Enayet added.
All the students, including injured ones, moved to the CMCH

from Lohagara around 1 pm. They have started preparations to

return home.    bdnews24.com


