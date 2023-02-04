30 hurt as picnic bus collides with covered van in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 3: At least 30 people have been injured



after a bus carrying the students on a study tour from



Netrokona collided with a covered van in Chattogram.

The incident occurred on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway



in the port city's Chunti area in Lohagara Upazila on Friday.

The injured are students and teachers from Netrokona



Government College's Political Science Department.

"A Cox's Bazar bound bus carrying the students on a study tour



from Netrokona collided head-on with a covered van coming



from the opposite direction," said Mohammad Hossain, chief of



Dohazari Highway Police Station.

The injured have been rescued and sent to different local



hospitals and Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Shahriar Alam Raju, a final-year student of the department,



said they were heading to Saint Martin's Island for a picnic



boarding a Shoukhin Paribahan bus hired for the trip.

The driver of the bus was rushing to overtake another bus



when the crash took place, he added.

Raju also suffered injuries in the accident, along with two



teachers who were accompanying the students.

A total of 57 people were on the bus, including five teachers



and three female students, according to Enayet Ullah, a



second-year student at the department.

He said almost everyone who was on the front part of the bus



suffered injuries in the crash. "Most of the students were



sleeping at the time," he added.

"I was in the back. I woke up moments before the incident. The



bus collided head-on with a covered van when its driver was



speeding to overtake another vehicle."

The locals rescued the injured and took them to different local



hospitals. The victims who are in critical condition were sent to



CMCH, Enayet added.

All the students, including injured ones, moved to the CMCH



from Lohagara around 1 pm. They have started preparations to



return home. bdnews24.com



