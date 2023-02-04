|
30 hurt as picnic bus collides with covered van in Ctg
|
CHATTOGRAM, Feb 3: At least 30 people have been injured
after a bus carrying the students on a study tour from
Netrokona collided with a covered van in Chattogram.
The incident occurred on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway
in the port city's Chunti area in Lohagara Upazila on Friday.
The injured are students and teachers from Netrokona
Government College's Political Science Department.
"A Cox's Bazar bound bus carrying the students on a study tour
from Netrokona collided head-on with a covered van coming
from the opposite direction," said Mohammad Hossain, chief of
Dohazari Highway Police Station.
The injured have been rescued and sent to different local
hospitals and Chattogram Medical College Hospital.
Shahriar Alam Raju, a final-year student of the department,
said they were heading to Saint Martin's Island for a picnic
boarding a Shoukhin Paribahan bus hired for the trip.
The driver of the bus was rushing to overtake another bus
when the crash took place, he added.
Raju also suffered injuries in the accident, along with two
teachers who were accompanying the students.
A total of 57 people were on the bus, including five teachers
and three female students, according to Enayet Ullah, a
second-year student at the department.
He said almost everyone who was on the front part of the bus
suffered injuries in the crash. "Most of the students were
sleeping at the time," he added.
"I was in the back. I woke up moments before the incident. The
bus collided head-on with a covered van when its driver was
speeding to overtake another vehicle."
The locals rescued the injured and took them to different local
hospitals. The victims who are in critical condition were sent to
CMCH, Enayet added.
All the students, including injured ones, moved to the CMCH
from Lohagara around 1 pm. They have started preparations to
return home. bdnews24.com