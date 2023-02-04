Video
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 12:21 AM
Home City News

Protest at JU after motorcycle rams student

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

SAVAR, Feb 3: A student of Jahangirnagar University is on life

support after being hit by a motorcycle near a residential hall.
The incident occurred on the road next to the Mowlana

Bhashani Hall at 7pm on Thursday. Jahid Hasan, a student of

journalism at the university, was subsequently rushed to the

Enam Medical College & Hospital in Savar.
The incident sparked protests as students demonstrated

outside the residence of the institution's Vice-Chancellor Prof

Nurul Alam, demanding a safe campus.
After a visit to the hospital, JU Proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan said

Jahid was still not out of danger. "The university will bear the

cost of his treatment," he added.    bdnews24.com


