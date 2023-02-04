|
Protest at JU after motorcycle rams student
|
SAVAR, Feb 3: A student of Jahangirnagar University is on life
support after being hit by a motorcycle near a residential hall.
The incident occurred on the road next to the Mowlana
Bhashani Hall at 7pm on Thursday. Jahid Hasan, a student of
journalism at the university, was subsequently rushed to the
Enam Medical College & Hospital in Savar.
The incident sparked protests as students demonstrated
outside the residence of the institution's Vice-Chancellor Prof
Nurul Alam, demanding a safe campus.
After a visit to the hospital, JU Proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan said
Jahid was still not out of danger. "The university will bear the
cost of his treatment," he added. bdnews24.com