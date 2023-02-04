Protest at JU after motorcycle rams student

SAVAR, Feb 3: A student of Jahangirnagar University is on life



support after being hit by a motorcycle near a residential hall.

The incident occurred on the road next to the Mowlana



Bhashani Hall at 7pm on Thursday. Jahid Hasan, a student of



journalism at the university, was subsequently rushed to the



Enam Medical College & Hospital in Savar.

The incident sparked protests as students demonstrated



outside the residence of the institution's Vice-Chancellor Prof



Nurul Alam, demanding a safe campus.

After a visit to the hospital, JU Proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan said



Jahid was still not out of danger. "The university will bear the



cost of his treatment," he added. bdnews24.com



