Covid: 10 more cases reported

Bangladesh reported 10 more Covid cases in the 24 hours to



Friday morning.

With the new number, the country's total caseload rose to



2,037,588, according to the Directorate General of Health



Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained



unchanged at 29,443 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity rose to 0.75 percent from



Thursday's 0.44 percent.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.44 percent while



the recovery rate rose to 97.85 percent.

Bangladesh reported its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on



July 28 in 2021 and daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 of the



same year. UNB



