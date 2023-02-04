Video
latest
Home City News

Covid: 10 more cases reported

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Bangladesh reported 10 more Covid cases in the 24 hours to

Friday morning.
With the new number, the country's total caseload rose to

2,037,588, according to the Directorate General of Health

Services (DGHS).
However, the official death toll from the disease remained

unchanged at 29,443 as no new fatalities were reported.
The daily case test positivity rose to 0.75 percent from

Thursday's 0.44 percent.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.44 percent while

the recovery rate rose to 97.85 percent.
Bangladesh reported its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on

July 28 in 2021 and daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 of the

same year.      UNB


« PreviousNext »

