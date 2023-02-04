

Values and freedom: A book fair perspective



mentioned that 'Values are basic and fundamental beliefs that guide or motivate attitudes or actions. They help us to determine



what is important to us. It can come in many forms such as personal values and cultural values. Value can be relational in the sense



that what one person values may not be what another person values even in the same situation'. For example, a person who values



book fair a place for meet and greet might visit the site every day, whereas another person who values watching television may visit



the book fair less frequently. From a virtue perspective, it is most important to distinguish intrinsic from extrinsic value. Intrinsic



value is something that has value in its own right, such as honesty and kindness, whereas extrinsic value is doing something for



another reason that is wealth, fame and visibility.



What sort of freedom we can value at the book fair? First, I think of Bengali Poet Rabindranath Tagore. Tagore wrote, 'I have, on my



table a violin string. If I twist one end, it responds; it is free. But it is not free to sing-so I fix it into my violin. I bind it and when it is



bound, it is free for the first time to sing.' This suggests that binding is not always the lack of freedom. True freedom can only be



found in a life of self-renunciation and service of others, like the violin string that serves his master and achieving more than it



would on its own. Can we value a freedom without service of others?



One can think about the concept of 'service of others' within the context of the philosophy of John Stuart Mill. Mill reckoned that



individual liberty, freedom of thought and expression are important for human flourishment. But this should be constrained by its



impact on the freedom of others. Therefore according to Mill coercion is only permitted to prevent harm to others. If this is the case



then the state has a right to enact laws that protect citizens from themselves. It is to be noted here that John Stuart Mill's



philosophical view was empiricist in that he based judgements on what could be observed rather than forming them by the use of



reason alone. This means that if John Stuart Mill is walking in the book fair today, he would have evaluated the observable results of



action in order to determine its moral worth. We can rethink it for display a book in a book fair and observe its' action. But a state



might give more value to the 'harm principle'. So, before any action allowed happening, a state might set a rule to protect others.



Before the seventeenth century freedom of speech or expression for everyone was absent in Europe. Aristotle in his book



Nicomachean Ethics wrote that brother should grant free speech to brothers and to comrades. In the ancient Greece, comic poets



were among the few to whom free speech was allowed. But there are caveat attached to it and that was 'respectability'. This



requirement imposed within the boundary of citizenship.



In this process of reading and interacting with other we also shall have to be careful about moraliser. Grayling observed that a



moraliser want others to conform to their views. They may employ means such as social norm or legal control. If this is based on



'harm principle', then this may be acceptable. Hence we should pursue the concept of 'communal morality. This means that we



should honour how as a society we can order our affairs in the direction of fairness and decency. Recent banning of a book in the



Bangla Academy book fair needs to consider the issue within the context of communal morality. Whether a book is a loyal friend to



his reader, is a test need to be considered. But loyalty can be an instrument for wrong-doing. American writer Elbert Hubbard



mentioned that 'an ounce of loyalty is worth a pound of cleverness.' A book can be loyal to one political party but not loyal to



another party. Loyalty is a virtue only when it is principled.



Besides all these philosophical issues surrounding morality, loyalty, values and virtues of displaying a book or not for a reader, I



went to a bibliotherapist who referred me a reading lists suited to my conditions of depression, stress and anxiety. So, nowadays



some doctors prescribe books instead of medications to patients. If cynic philosopher Diogenes is around me, he might ask



question-will doctors prescribe dinner for the hungry and sleep for the tired patients? History suggests that one day Diogenes was



assumed to have lived in a wine jar and his admiring visitor Alexander the Great asked him what gift he would like. Diogenes said to



have replied, 'stand out of my light'. Diogenes argued that the nature gave him all he wanted. So, the conqueror could add nothing.



So, we might follow the rule of nature, which is within the current context of our discussion is communal morality.



A book is waiting to be read in a book fair. The key point is attentiveness. Reading is an activity. Good books make its reader think



and feel. If we reader don't go to the book fair, then the book fair can be a dead mortuary of books. So, give readers freedom to read



book, but keep eye on Mill's harm principle. Do not try to be a moraliser rather seeks potential solution based on communal



morality.

