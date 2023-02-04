Video
Saturday, 4 February, 2023
Home Editorial

Overuse of smart phone

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

The invention of mobile phone was one of the biggest inventions of the 20th century. Initially, mobile phones were used to make a

call, and they were usually larger in size. Then mobile phones began to shrink in size, and an idea to send a text message rather

than make a call arrived.

Today smart phones are commonly used by a very large number of people, as many social media and gaming applications can be

installed in smart phones. Almost two thirds of smart phone users in our country are between 21 and 30 years old. But it also has

some drawbacks as our youth is spending a great deal of time on using smart phones, and because of the excessive use of smart

phones and other electronic gadgets, our interaction with our family members, neighbours, friends and relatives is decreasing. We

do not know what is going on around us. Mobile phones are also hazardous to human health because of different types of rays

emitted by these gadgets.

We should reduce the usage of mobile phones. Usage of mobile phones should not be a hobby, and it should be on the basis of

necessity.

Noor Ahmed
Kakrail, Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

