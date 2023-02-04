Video
Integrated budget and accounting system  for a Smart Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Md  Shahjahan Miah

The nation's dream is to build a Digital Bangladesh. Digital Bangladesh - a story of transformation The Digital Bangladesh

programme was launched in 2009. It aims to be at the forefront of achieving Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision of

transforming Bangladesh to a digital economy by 2021 and a knowledge-based economy by 2041. To translate this dream into

reality, Bangladesh Government is emphasizing on the application of digital technologies. Strengthening Public Financial

Management Programme to Enable Service Delivery (SPFMS), a flagship programme of Finance Division (Ministry of Finance) is

planning and executing various activities to launch a digitalized finance system.

Integrated Budget and Accounting System (iBAS++) is an Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) of

Government of Bangladesh (GoB) which is not only covering budget preparation and execution but also making the financial

transactions automated through Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) system. EFT system is considered as an influential segment of iBAS+

+that supports the task of realizing the vision of Digital Bangladesh. In EFT system, an individual has to have a bank account of his

own choice to receive salary and allowances on due date. This system has already been introduced for government employees and

pensioners. Very recently, the system has been expanded to include government primary school teachers.

EFT system at no cost makes life of the recipients of government pay-outs hassle- free. With the introduction of this system, all the

teachers of government primary school in Bangladesh now get salary on the first working day of every month. First of all, the

concerned recipient receives a text from EFT system and then she/he gets a text from concerned bank stating that the money has

been credited into her/his account. Not only it deals with the salary transactions but EFT system also acts as a repository of all types

of information of every teacher which used to be maintained manually in the past. Consequently, any fraudulent payments can be

detected very easily.

Integrated Budget and Accounting System (iBAS++) is the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) of the

Government of Bangladesh (GoB). iBAS++ is one of the most powerful schemes of Strengthening Public Financial Management to

enable Service Delivery (SPFMS) program. SPFMS is the flagship programme of Finance Division (Ministry of Finance) and it is

involved in planning and executing various activities to launch a digitalized finance system. iBAS++ has been designed to ensure

quick delivery of services to the clients, the system has evolved over time to meet their emerging needs. It captures all financial

transactions of GoB including receipts and payments.

iBAS has helped the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) and the Ministry of Finance(MoF) to make considerable and absolutely

necessary steps forward in both the use of computers and networks and also in developing familiarity and use of computer-based

financial systems. iBAS has also greatly improved the speed of reporting and the increase in controls that improved reporting to

management provides. These developments are to be lauded as real advancements for MoF and the Government.

Advantages of iBAS++ is it is centralized and web based, designed for 56-digit code, adequate accessibility of all stakeholders, line

ministries, Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs1), online bill submission facilities, automated reconciliation between accounts

office and DDOs, etc.(Hakeem 2013c). Rohoman, Kuddus and Sarkar in their study titled "Financial Administration and

Governmental Accounting Systems in Bangladesh: An Analysis" stated that iBAS++ will provide a complete picture of financial assets

and liabilities of the government on real-time basis if the system is implemented completely as it has four key modules Budget

preparation, Budget execution, General ledger, and Accounting. Most important feature is that all the modules are integrated

(Rohoman, Kuddus, and Sarkar 2019).

Advantages of using ibas++ The Government of Bangladesh have launched ibas++ for the convenience of government work and in

the interest of budget control. In this case, all the benefits of using this web-based software are mentioned below.

ibas++ Centralized and Internet-Based Software. General prepares ledger-based financial reports. Every step of budget management

such as - budget formulation, budget allocation distribution and distribution, the release of funds, re-appropriation facilities.
Preparation of database of government officials, employees and pensioners. Field-level offices and gazetted officers submit all types

of bills online including salary and festival allowance bills. The advantage of knowing the latest status of the bill. Employees' salary

and festival allowance bills submitted online through DDO.Payment of allowances and pensions through EFT. During the passage of

the bill, it automatically verifies the allocation of each economic code and controls the expenditure.

Automatically reconcile accounts between the Accounting Officer and the DDO.

Automation of general future funds, preparation of loan and advance ledgers and sub-ledger automation.  Issuance of income tax

deduction certificate at source and GPF prepare annual accounts automatically. Automatically calculates income and expenditure.

The daily full picture of income and expenditure of the whole country is available.

 The use of this software has reduced fraud and speed up the work and the work can be done in a very short time. Transparency in

government work has come and corruption has decreased.

iBAS (Integrated Budget and Accounting System) is an opportunity to assess the state of development and the capacity of iBAS in its

current form to be a suitable platform for ongoing development of a budget and accounting system for the government of

Bangladesh. iBAS has helped the government of Bangladesh (GoB) and the ministry of finance(MoF) to make considerable and

absolutely necessary steps forward in both the use of computers and networks and also in developing familiarity and use of

computer-based financial systems. iBAS has also greatly improved the speed of reporting and the increase in controls that improved

reporting to management provides. These developments are to be lauded as real advancements for MoF and the government.

The part of the analysis of this report is  the SASEC Dhaka-Sylhet Corridor Road Investment Project. The investment project will

finance improvement of the Dhaka-Sylhet section of National Highway No. 2 (N2), with design features to address the needs of the

elderly, women, children, and the differently abled, and disaster and climate risks.1 The project road connects to the border with

India via the Sylhet-Tamabil section, and will improve the efficiency, connectivity, and safety of the Dhaka-Sylhet trade corridor. The

investment project will also assist the R&HD in strengthening its capacity for road safety and asset maintenance, in part through the

attached transaction technical assistance (TA). The investment project and the transaction TA are included in the Asian Development

Bank (ADB) country operations business plan for Bangladesh, 2021- 2023.
 
The contract was signed at a local hotel on Thursday ( 8th December,2022). On behalf of ENEZ-TCCL JV, the representative of the

organization Mukitur Rahman handed over the contract to the project Director A.K. Muhammad Fazlul Karim. Director of Asian

Development Bank (ADB) Manmohan Prakash, Ambassador of Turkey to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan, Chairman of Tama

Construction and Company Ltd. Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik were present in the event.

The road development project The executing agency of the SASEC Dhaka-Sylhet Corridor Road Investment Project is being

implemented by the Road Transport and Highways Division (RTHD) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges (MORTB), and

the implementing agency is the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) under the MORTB of the Government of Bangladesh.

Directorate of Roads and Public Ways of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges.through the Project Director's Office and

contract administration of civil works will be carried out by R&HD District/Upazila offices. Total roads in Narayanganj, Narsingdi,

Kishoreganj, Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Moulvibazar and Sylhet districts will be upgraded to 6 lanes with separate service lanes for

slow traffic on both sides. According to Ministry sources, this work of development of total 210 km road will be completed in 2026.

Programme funds will be directly disbursed to the government treasury upon achievement and verification of results. The controller

General of Accounts (CGA) will be responsible for maintaining the programme accounts and reporting through iBAS/iBAS++

systems. Programme funds for Part-B (IPF) will be directly disbursed to impressed account and report-based disbursements using

interim unaudited financial reports will serve as basic withdrawal of funds from the credit.
The writer is a contributor


