Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 12:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Forest encroachment must stop

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Recent news of a tea company's digging a lake just in the middle of reserve forests in Chattogram flouting court order simply reveals

how money and influence speak louder than law in the country. We believe, had earlier incidents of grabbing forest land by dubious

groups been appropriately handled, the lake digging could have been easily averted.

However, according to the news report, Halda Valley, a reputable local tea company has allegedly been digging of the Ramgarh-

Sitakunda reserve forest of Fatikchhari in Chattogram in utter disregard of a court order to maintain status quo that prevents the

parties involved from doing any change of the land until the matter is resolved.

It is learnt from the report that disputes between the forest department and Halda erupted over Chattogram district administration's

leasing 1,052 acres of land to the latter finally called for the court's intervention. The Forest Department claimed that 134 acres of

the allocated land belonged to them.

While we hold the tea company responsible for the misdeed going in utter breach of court order, we believe, faults in this regard

also partly lies with the mismanagement of authority concerned. The blame game going between the tea company and the Forest

Department could have been averted had the district administration leased the land following accurate survey.

As the 72-square kilometre forest is home to 25 species of mammals, 123 species of birds, 8 species of reptiles and 25 species of

trees, we believe, it involves huge environmental implications and hence any manmade damage to it will be irreparable.

The case of Ramgarh-Sitakunda reserve forest is indeed a painful reminder of our sheer negligence towards rampant destruction of

environment through forest encroachment across the country.

Reports ranging from farming on forest land using harmful pesticides (which interfere with its natural biodiversity and ecological

balance) to constructing concrete structures on illegally occupied land are regularly doing the round in the media. And a nexus of

dubious businessmen on various occasions have been exposed on those reports.

Where a country requires 25 percent of its land to be covered by forests to maintain its ecological balance, it is less than 10 percent

in our country.

While we urge the government and authorities concerned to recover our lost forests through afforestation, we also stress on the

need for an effective strategy in our policy making before the remaining forests are vanished.

We urge the authority concerned to remain on high alert to beef up efforts and increase to protect our natural resources, including

hills and rivers that remain equally vulnerable to illegal encroachment.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Values and freedom: A book fair perspective
Overuse of smart phone
Integrated budget and accounting system  for a Smart Bangladesh
Forest encroachment must stop
Electricity price
Time, cost overruns mega projects - a fait accompli
Gun violence spree in US
Dealing global crises through fraternity


Latest News
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
Nicaraguan President says NKorea, Iran have right to nukes
Keep hospital beds ready for Nipah patients: DGHS
PM to open revenue conference on Sunday
Bangladesh make winning start
BNP, allies hold rallies at 7 places in Dhaka on Saturday
9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2 years in India jail
Dhaka, Colombo seek greater cooperation through promoting shipping, air connectivity
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Fakhrul making comments without reading textbooks: Hasan
Most Read News
Student in coma being hit by a bike; protest erupts at JU
School boy killed for ransom in Khulna
Large Chinese spy balloon spotted over the US
Australian tennis star Kyrgios pleads guilty to assault of ex-girlfriend
AL, BNP divisional rallies in Sylhet on Saturday, tension prevails
Dhaka air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Daylong bird fair held at JU amid festivity
Workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft
Heroin worth crores of taka coming from India, dealings on mobile banking
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft