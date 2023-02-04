Forest encroachment must stop

Recent news of a tea company's digging a lake just in the middle of reserve forests in Chattogram flouting court order simply reveals



how money and influence speak louder than law in the country. We believe, had earlier incidents of grabbing forest land by dubious



groups been appropriately handled, the lake digging could have been easily averted.



However, according to the news report, Halda Valley, a reputable local tea company has allegedly been digging of the Ramgarh-



Sitakunda reserve forest of Fatikchhari in Chattogram in utter disregard of a court order to maintain status quo that prevents the



parties involved from doing any change of the land until the matter is resolved.



It is learnt from the report that disputes between the forest department and Halda erupted over Chattogram district administration's



leasing 1,052 acres of land to the latter finally called for the court's intervention. The Forest Department claimed that 134 acres of



the allocated land belonged to them.



While we hold the tea company responsible for the misdeed going in utter breach of court order, we believe, faults in this regard



also partly lies with the mismanagement of authority concerned. The blame game going between the tea company and the Forest



Department could have been averted had the district administration leased the land following accurate survey.



As the 72-square kilometre forest is home to 25 species of mammals, 123 species of birds, 8 species of reptiles and 25 species of



trees, we believe, it involves huge environmental implications and hence any manmade damage to it will be irreparable.



The case of Ramgarh-Sitakunda reserve forest is indeed a painful reminder of our sheer negligence towards rampant destruction of



environment through forest encroachment across the country.



Reports ranging from farming on forest land using harmful pesticides (which interfere with its natural biodiversity and ecological



balance) to constructing concrete structures on illegally occupied land are regularly doing the round in the media. And a nexus of



dubious businessmen on various occasions have been exposed on those reports.



Where a country requires 25 percent of its land to be covered by forests to maintain its ecological balance, it is less than 10 percent



in our country.



While we urge the government and authorities concerned to recover our lost forests through afforestation, we also stress on the



need for an effective strategy in our policy making before the remaining forests are vanished.



We urge the authority concerned to remain on high alert to beef up efforts and increase to protect our natural resources, including



hills and rivers that remain equally vulnerable to illegal encroachment.



