

Mustard harvesting begins at Madhupur



A recent visit found such picture in blooming mustard fields in the upazila. Farmers are expecting to get fair price and good yield of mustard.



With increased mustard cultivation, the presence of bee growers has also increased in different areas of the upazila. Also mustard harvesting has increased in the same area.



According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in the upazila, the mustard farming target of the current season was 600 hectares (ha) of land. But the cultivation has exceeded the target by additional 100 ha to 720 ha.



To increase mustard yield, high yielding varieties of mustard seeds have been provided by BADC (Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation) to the farmers at the beginning of the season.



Besides, free mustard seeds and fertilisers were provided to the farmers under agricultural incentive programme.Various local varieties of mustard have been cultivated including BARI-14 and Tori-7.



Mustard farmer A. Kaddus of Chapari Village at Kuralia Union has cultivated mustard on 3 bighas. He has already started harvesting 1 bigha. The rest of the mustard fields will be harvested in 2-4 days.

"Mustard yield has been good this year. If the price is good, we will get profit," he added.



Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturist Al-Mamun Rasel said, mustard has been cultivated on 720 hectares (ha) of land this year, exceeding the target. If the yield is good, there is a possibility of getting 5 to 6 maunds of mustard per bigha. All kinds of advice and guidance have been given by the DAE, he added. If there is no damage due to natural calamities, there is a possibility of a bumper crop of mustard in Madhupur, the official maintained.

