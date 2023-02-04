Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 12:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Mustard harvesting begins at Madhupur

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

Mustard harvesting begins at Madhupur

Mustard harvesting begins at Madhupur

MADHUPUR TANGAIL, Feb 3: Yellow flowers of mustard are still swinging in fields stretching the horizon. Flowers are spreading smell around. Fields are buzzing with flying bees. Also bee growers are passing busy time in collecting honey.

A recent visit found such picture in blooming mustard fields in the upazila. Farmers are expecting to get fair price and good yield of mustard.

With increased mustard cultivation, the presence of bee growers has also increased in different areas of the upazila. Also mustard harvesting has increased in the same area.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in the upazila, the mustard farming target of the current season was 600 hectares (ha) of land. But the cultivation has exceeded the target by additional 100 ha to 720 ha.

To increase mustard yield, high yielding varieties of mustard seeds have been provided by BADC (Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation) to the farmers at the beginning of the season.

Besides, free mustard seeds and fertilisers were provided to the farmers under agricultural incentive programme.Various local varieties of mustard have been cultivated including BARI-14 and Tori-7.

Mustard farmer A. Kaddus of Chapari Village at Kuralia Union has cultivated mustard on 3 bighas. He has already started harvesting 1 bigha. The rest of the mustard fields will be harvested in 2-4 days.
"Mustard yield has been good this year. If the price is good, we will get profit," he added.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturist Al-Mamun Rasel said, mustard has been cultivated on 720 hectares (ha) of land this year, exceeding the target. If the yield is good, there is a possibility of getting 5 to 6 maunds of mustard per bigha. All kinds of advice and guidance have been given by the DAE, he added. If there is no damage due to natural calamities, there is a possibility of a bumper crop of mustard in Madhupur, the official maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mustard harvesting begins at Madhupur
Two killed in road mishaps in Gaibandha, Dinajpur
Two electrocuted in Pirojpur, Dinajpur
Man arrested for raping minor girl
21 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts
Waste management absent at SBMCH
Minor boy drowns at Chirirbandar
Date molasses trading vibrant in Rajshahi market


Latest News
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
Nicaraguan President says NKorea, Iran have right to nukes
Keep hospital beds ready for Nipah patients: DGHS
PM to open revenue conference on Sunday
Bangladesh make winning start
BNP, allies hold rallies at 7 places in Dhaka on Saturday
9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2 years in India jail
Dhaka, Colombo seek greater cooperation through promoting shipping, air connectivity
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Fakhrul making comments without reading textbooks: Hasan
Most Read News
Student in coma being hit by a bike; protest erupts at JU
School boy killed for ransom in Khulna
Large Chinese spy balloon spotted over the US
Australian tennis star Kyrgios pleads guilty to assault of ex-girlfriend
AL, BNP divisional rallies in Sylhet on Saturday, tension prevails
Dhaka air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Daylong bird fair held at JU amid festivity
Workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft
Heroin worth crores of taka coming from India, dealings on mobile banking
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft