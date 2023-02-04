Two killed in road mishaps in Gaibandha, Dinajpur

Two people including a college student have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Gaibandha and Dinajpur, on Thursday.



SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A trolley driver was killed in a road accident in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.



The deceased was identified as Shakil Mia, 17, son of Jalil Mia, a resident of Dakshin Kazibari Village under Bongram Union in Sadullapur Upazila of the district.



Police and local sources said Shakil Mia was going to Gaibandha carrying woods with his trolley at noon. On the way, a drum truck hit the trolley from behind in front of Shahana Filling Station on the Gaibandha-Sadullapur road in the upazila of the district at around 1pm on Friday, which left Shakil seriously injured.



Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shakil dead.



However, the truck driver managed to flee the scene soon after the accident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadullapur PS Pradip Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.



PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A college student was killed after being hit by a bus in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Ashik Islam, 20, son Shahinur Alam, a resident of Paschim Rajabasor Village under Manmathpur Union in the upazila. He was an eleventh grader at Parbatipur Adarsha College in the upazila of the district.



According to police and local sources, a Parbatipur-bound bus hit Ashik's motorcycle in Tikia Para intersection area on the Parbatipur-Dinajpur highway at around 9:30 am when he was returning home riding by his bike, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took him to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.



Parbatipur Model PS OC Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family.



