Two electrocuted in Pirojpur, Dinajpur

Two people including a college student have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Dinajpur, on Thursday.



PIROJPUR: A man was electrocuted in Nazirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The deceased was identified as Mintu Khan, 30, son of Kashem Khan, a resident of Kalatala Village in the upazila. He was rickshaw-puller by profession.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Mintu Khan came in contact with live electricity while he was working in a cropland in the area, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Nazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nazipur Police Station (PS) Humayum Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.



DINAJPUR: A college student was electrocuted in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Al-Amin, 20, son of Iyad Ali, a resident of Sadhuria Village under Hili Union in the upazila. He was an intermediate second year student of Hakimpur Government Degree College.



According to local sources, Al-Amin came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning when he was irrigating a pond next to his house, which left him critically injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Hakimpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Al-Amin dead.



Hakimpur PS OC Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the matter.

