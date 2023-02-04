Man arrested for raping minor girl





GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI, Feb 3: A man has been arrested from Galachipa Upazila of the district in case filed for raping a 10-year-old girl.



The arrested man is Bashir Hawlader, 45, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Charkajol Union in the upazila.



According to the case statement, the accused forcibly took the victim in a house on Monday night when her family members were busy in works. He then violated the girl.



The victim's family members lodged a case with Galachipa Police Station (PS) on Monday night.



