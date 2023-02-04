21 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts

A total of 21 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 10 districts- Barishal, Bhola, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Habiganj, Sunamganj, Rangpur, Moulvibazar, Pirojpur and Natore, in recent times.

BARISHAL: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with five kilograms of hemp from Kawnia Police Station (PS) area in the city on Thursday night.



The arrested person is Md Ripon Khan, 25, a resident of Dhulasar Village under Mahipur PS in Kalapara Upazila of Patuakhali District.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kawnia PS under Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) Tanjil Ahmed said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Al Madani Road area of Ward No. 4 under Kawnia PS in the city at night, and arrested the man along with the hemp.

A case was filed with Kawnia PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the BMP SI added.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a young man along with 910 yaba tablets from Lalmohan Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.



The arrested man is Mainul Islam Nayeem, 22. He is a resident of Ward No. 2 under Ramaganj Union in the upazila.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan PS Md Mahabubur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Ramaganj Union of the upazila at night and arrested the man along with the drugs.



A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.

LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 10,000 yaba tablets from Lohagara Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.



The arrested person is Kaisar Hamid, a resident of Ramu PS area in Cox's Bazar District.

Lohagara PS OC Atikur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chunati Union in the morning and arrested the man along with the drugs.



A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Two persons have been detained along with phensedyl and yaba tablets from Mohanpur Upazila of the district and Belpukur PS area in the city in two days.



Police, in a drive, arrested a young man along with 30 bottles of phensedyl from Mohanpur Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.



The arrested person is Minhajul Islam Sabuj, 26, hails from Dayarampur Village of Bagatipara Upazila in Natore District.



Mohanpur PS OC Salim Badshah said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bagbazar area in the afternoon and arrested the man along with the drugs.



A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the OC added.

On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a drug dealer along with 560 yaba tablets from Belpukur PS area in the city on Sunday.



The arrested drug dealer is Md Eman Ali, 19, son of Md Kawshar Ali, a resident of Shibpur Haat under Puthia PS of Rajshahi District.



Molla Camp of RAB-5 in Rajshahi on Monday confirmed the information through a press release.

According to RAB sources, on information, Emon Ali was arrested along with 560 pieces of yaba tablets during a raid in Jamira area under Belpukur PS of the city on Sunday evening.



During the primary interrogation, the arrested confessed of drug dealing in the area. He further stated that he had illegally collected the recovered yaba tablets from an unknown place and kept it in his possession for the purpose of sale.



However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Belpukur PS in this regard, the RAB sources added.



HABIGANJ: Members of RAB, in separate drives, arrested five persons along with 93 bottles of Pphensedyl and 243 yaba tablets from Bahubal and Sadar upazilas of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested men are: Sayeed Ali, 43, Sharif Uddin Ahammed, 55, residents of Sadar Upazila; and Rafik Mia, 35, Rafikul Islam Rafik, 32, and Taher Uddin, 25, of Chunarughat Upazila in the district.

RAB-9 Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Afsan-Al-Alam said being informed, two teams of the elite force conducted several drives in the upazilas at night and arrested the men along with the drugs.



Two separate cases were filed with Habiganj Sadar and Bahubal PSs against those arrested under the Narcotics Control Act in this connection, the RAB official added.



SUNAMGANJ: Police arrested three alleged drug peddlers with 96 yaba tablets from Madhya Nagar Upazila in the district on Saturday night.



The arrested persons are Md Anawar , 35, Md Bachir, 35, and Md Nazir Hosen 25.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted an anti-drug drive in Dathiyapara area at night and arrested them along with 96 pieces of yaba tablets.

A case was filed against the arrested under the Narcotics Control Act with Madhya Nagar PS in this regard.



Madhya Nagar PS OC Md Jahidul Islam confirmed the matter.

RANGPUR: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with 36 kilograms of hemp from RK Road area in the city on Saturday night.



The arrested person is Hamidul Islam, 29, a resident of Chargopanda area in Lalmonirhat District.

Additional Director of Rangpur DNC Md Ali Aslam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the department set up a check-post on the RK road at night and arrested the man with a pickup filled with hemp, weighting 36 kilograms.



However, a case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the DNC official added.



KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested two men along with 52 yaba tablets from Brahmanbazar area under Kulaura Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Md Sohag Miah, 19 and Md Kamal Mia, 26, residents of Kadipur Union of the upazila.



Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Salek said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Bidhyut Purkayostho conducted a drive in Brahmanbazar Union area at the night of January 26 last, and arrested the men along with the yaba tablets.



A case was filed with Kulaura PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the OC added.



PIROJPUR: DB Police, in separate drives, arrested three drug paddlers along with 15 yaba tablets and 200 grams of hashish from Indurkani Upazila in the district recently.



DB Police arrested a young man along with 15 yaba tablets from the upazila.

The arrested person is Sajib Hawlader, 23, son of Baharul Hawlader, a resident of Boro Badura Village of Morrelganj Upazila in Bagerhat District.



DB Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Tagra Ferry Ghat area of Indurkani Upazila on January 23 last, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

On the other hand, DB Police arrested two men along with 200 grams of hashish from Indurkani Upazila of the district on the same day.



The arrested persons are Nurul Islam 50, and Haydul Shikder, 25.

DB Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted drives in Kalibari Bazar and Lahury Village areas, and arrested Nurul Islam and Haydul Shikder along with the hashish.

Separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act have been filed against those arrested with Indurkani PS in these connections.



Pirojpur District DB Police OC Md Jakaria confirmed the matter.

NATORE: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two young men along with 770 grams of hemp from Fishermen Mahalla of Beeldohar Village under Singra Upazila in the district recently.

RAB-5 Natore Camp Company Commander Md Forhad Hossain confirmed the information through a press release.



The arrested persons are: Md Sohel Rana, 30, son of late Altaf Mollah, a resident of Kalinagar Village in Singra Upazila; and Md Tahid, 20, son of Jamal Hossain, a resident of Fishermen Mahalla of the same upazila.



The press release said on information a team of the elite force led by Company Commander Forhad Hossain conducted a drive in Fishermen Mahalla of Beeldohar Village in the upazila, and arrested the duo.



The team also recovered 770 grams of hemp and Tk 3,900 in cash from their possession during the drive.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Singra PS against the arrested persons in this connection.



Singra PS OC Md Mijanur Rahaman confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.



