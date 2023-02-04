Waste management absent at SBMCH





BARISHAL, Feb 3: There is no waste management system at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the district.



Harmful and germ-induced medical waste is being dumped at open place. The Department of Environment (DoE) alleged, despite letter issued to the SBMCH authorities in this regard, they did not take any initiative.



The medical waste is being dumped at open space beside the Mental Division of the hospital. This waste is being removed at night by the Barishal City Corporation. But at day time, birds, dogs and cats are spreading piled waste around. It is polluting local environment.



Waste heaps have grown up beside the main building of SBMCH. Patients and relatives are facing disarray.



Relatives said, rather they are becoming sick while coming with patients due to garbage pile beside the mental department.



According to official sources, the DoE wrote two letters to the hospital authorities and held meeting about waste management and processing.



Assistant Director of the DoE-Barishal District Md Abdul Malek Mia said, "Legal measures will be taken, if the hospital authorities don't take rapid step in this regard. We have tried time and again to get it understood. But they are not taking any step. The matter is regretting."



SBMCH Director Dr. H M Saiful Islam said, "After talking with the Public Works Department, we have selected two places. Dumping stations will be constructed there soon."

SBMCH was established in 1968. Since then no dumping station has been set up at the hospital.



