Minor boy drowns at Chirirbandar

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR, Feb 3: A minor child drowned in a pond in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Miraz Hossain, 4, son of Mojibor Rahman, a resident of Khamar Satnala Village under Satnala Union in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Miraz fell in a pond nearby the house at around 10am on Sunday while he was playing beside it. His family members were unaware of it at that time.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed Miraz to Chirirbandar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Officer-in-Charge of Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.



