Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 12:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Minor boy drowns at Chirirbandar

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondent

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR, Feb 3: A minor child drowned in a pond in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district recently.
The deceased was identified as Miraz Hossain, 4, son of Mojibor Rahman, a resident of Khamar Satnala Village under Satnala Union in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Miraz fell in a pond nearby the house at around 10am on Sunday while he was playing beside it. His family members were unaware of it at that time.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed Miraz to Chirirbandar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.
Officer-in-Charge of Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mustard harvesting begins at Madhupur
Two killed in road mishaps in Gaibandha, Dinajpur
Two electrocuted in Pirojpur, Dinajpur
Man arrested for raping minor girl
21 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts
Waste management absent at SBMCH
Minor boy drowns at Chirirbandar
Date molasses trading vibrant in Rajshahi market


Latest News
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
Nicaraguan President says NKorea, Iran have right to nukes
Keep hospital beds ready for Nipah patients: DGHS
PM to open revenue conference on Sunday
Bangladesh make winning start
BNP, allies hold rallies at 7 places in Dhaka on Saturday
9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2 years in India jail
Dhaka, Colombo seek greater cooperation through promoting shipping, air connectivity
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Fakhrul making comments without reading textbooks: Hasan
Most Read News
Student in coma being hit by a bike; protest erupts at JU
School boy killed for ransom in Khulna
Large Chinese spy balloon spotted over the US
Australian tennis star Kyrgios pleads guilty to assault of ex-girlfriend
AL, BNP divisional rallies in Sylhet on Saturday, tension prevails
Dhaka air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Daylong bird fair held at JU amid festivity
Workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft
Heroin worth crores of taka coming from India, dealings on mobile banking
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft