Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 12:19 AM
Home Countryside

Date molasses trading vibrant in Rajshahi market

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Date molasses trading vibrant in Rajshahi market

Date molasses trading vibrant in Rajshahi market

RAJSHAHI, Feb 3: Trading of date molasses has gained a momentum in the district amid a severe cold.
This year, production and sale of adulterated date molasses have decreased as proper monitoring was made by the local administration.

Based on date molasses, job opportunities have been generated for thousands of families in the district. Of which, 6,000 families are directly engaged with this business. Now young people are also joining the business and changing their fate.

Women and men have an important role to play in preparing date molasses. After collecting date juice from the tree by men, the women prepare the molasses through some processes.

At present, date molasses is being exported after fulfilling the domestic demand to many countries including the Middle East, Europe and America.

Local trading sources said, most of the molasses is produced in Rajshahi and Natore districts. Besides, some molasses are being produced in Naogaon, Pabna and Chapainawabganj districts.
 
There are lakhs of date trees in Bagatipara and Lalpur upazilas of Natore District, and Bagha, Charghat, Puthia and Durgapur upazilas of Rajshahi District.

According to the Department of Agriculture Extension, more than 30,000 people are involved in the production of date molasses in the district.   


Date molasses trading vibrant in Rajshahi market


