Seven found dead in 7 dists

Seven people including a woman and minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in seven districts- Narsingdi, Cox's Bazar, Moulvibazar, Brahmanbaria, Munshiganj, Gopalganj and Sirajganj, in four days.



MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver from a banana orchard in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Panchamani Das, 40, son of late Nirot Moni Das, a resident of Kocherchar Village under Daulatpur Union in the upazila.



According to locals and the deceased's family members, Panchamani went out of the house along with his battery -run auto-rickshaw on Thursday morning, but did not return home.



Later on, locals spotted the body of Panchami lying with his hands and legs tied up in a banana orchard in Kittibasdi Village on Friday noon and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the scene.

Later on, the body was sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Monohardi Police Station (PS) Farid Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigation the matter and trying to nab those involved in the killing.

COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from her rented house in Paschim Bahar area in the district town on Thursday night.



The deceased was identified as Nishat Ahmed, 25, hailed from Dulhajra Village in Chakaria Upazila of the district. She lived in a rented house in Pashchim Bahar area in the district town.



According to local sources, owner of Nishat's rented house saw the body of her hanging from the ceiling of a room at night and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the scene.

Later on, the body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



Cox's Bazar Sadar PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



KAMALNAGAR, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a minor boy from the side of a rail track in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 11, could not be known immediately.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sreemangal Railway PS Md Nafil Uddin said locals saw the body in the side of a trail track in Gobindapur Village under Shamshernagar Union in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.



Police assumed that the child was a street boy and he might have fallen from a train, which left him dead on the spot.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the SI added.



BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the body of a man from a paddy field in Sarail Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Abdul Hamid, 58, a resident of Uchalia Para Village in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Abdul Hamid went out of the house at around 11 pm on Wednesday, but did not return. He had been missing since then.



Later on, locals spotted the body of the man in a paddy field at Uchalia Para at around 9 am on Thursday and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sarail PS OC Aslam Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered the body of a trader from a graveyard in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.



The deceased was identified as Sattaranjan Datta, 64.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man at a graveyard in Jashurgaon area at around 10 pm and informed the matter to police.



On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Srinagar PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after investigation.



GOPALGANJ: The body of a fisherman, who went missing six days back, has been recovered from Chandar Beel in Muksudpur Upazila of the district at dawn on Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Nirbhosa Byairagi, 60, a resident of Koli Village in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, the fisherman went to catch fish in Chandar Beel on January 25 last and did not return home after that.



Family members of the deceased, later, knew that Nirbhosa came in contact with an electric wire when he was fishing in one Orun Das's field. Orun set electric trap in the field in order to kill mouse.

On Tuesday, police arrested Orun Das in this connection. During initial interrogation, he confessed that he set electric trap on his field.



Based on information obtained from Orun, police recovered the body of Nirbhosa Byairagi from a pond at dawn on Wednesday.



Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Mohaimin confirmed the incident, adding that the body was, later, sent to Gopalganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



A case has been filed against Orun and Mini Byaragi with Muksudpur PS in this regard, the ASP added.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man from his house in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Saidul Islam Ledu, 50, son of late Abul Hossain, a resident of Aigbari Parkola Village under Shahjadpur Municipality.



The deceased's niece Sathi Khatun said they heard a sound from Saidul's house in the afternoon and rushed towards the house.



Later on, they saw Ledu cut open his throat with a knife.

He was taken to a hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police went there and recovered the body.

The body was, however, sent to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Shahjadpur PS OC Nazrul Islam Mridha confirmed the incident.

