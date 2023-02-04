Five traders fined in Rajshahi, Dinajpur

Five traders have been fined Tk 1.22 lakh on different charges in two districts- Rajshahi and Dinajpur.



RAJSHAHI: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) fined three traders Tk 82,000 in the city on Thursday.



The DNCRP members conducted separate drives in Railgate Bindur Mor, Barabangram and Barnali Mor area in the city at noon, and fined the amount to three traders.



LP gas dealer Anand Kumar Saha of Relegate Bindu Junction has been fined Tk 30,000 for selling gas cylinders at Tk 1,560 instead of Tk 1,232 and not showing the price tag to the buyers. Also, Ataur Rahman Khan of Chhotabangram area was fined Tk 50,000 for having one price list outside the shop and a different price list inside while Bismillah Traders Tk 2,000 for not showing purchase list at Barnali intersection.



Anand Kumar Saha and Ataur Rahman Khan were fined by Mohammad Salim, deputy director (DD) of the Divisional Office of the DNCRP. On the other hand, the assistant director of the same department Fazle Elahi fined Bismillah Traders.



DNCRP DD Mohammad Salim confirmed the matter, adding that the drive will continue against those who harass consumers.



DINAJPUR: A mobile court here on Sunday fined the owners of two sawmills Tk 20 thousand for running their business illegally at Hili in Hakimpur Upazila of the district.



A mobile court led by Hakimpur Upazila Executive Magistrate Mohammad Nur-e-Alam conducted a drive in Hili area and fined the owners of two sawmills Md Nazrul Islam Tk 10,000 and Md Sabur Tk 10,000 for operating their mills without any authorisation.



It also warned two other sawmills owners in this regard.

Executive Magistrate Mohammad Nur-e-Alam confirmed the matter.



