Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 12:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five traders fined in Rajshahi, Dinajpur

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Five traders have been fined Tk 1.22 lakh on different charges in two districts- Rajshahi and Dinajpur.

RAJSHAHI: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) fined three traders Tk 82,000 in the city on Thursday.

The DNCRP members conducted separate drives in Railgate Bindur Mor, Barabangram and Barnali Mor area in the city at noon, and fined the amount to three traders.

LP gas dealer Anand Kumar Saha of Relegate Bindu Junction has been fined Tk 30,000 for selling gas cylinders at Tk 1,560 instead of Tk 1,232 and not showing the price tag to the buyers. Also, Ataur Rahman Khan of Chhotabangram area was fined Tk 50,000 for having one price list outside the shop and a different price list inside while Bismillah Traders Tk 2,000 for not showing purchase list at Barnali intersection.

Anand Kumar Saha and Ataur Rahman Khan were fined by Mohammad Salim, deputy director (DD) of the Divisional Office of the DNCRP. On the other hand, the assistant director of the same department Fazle Elahi fined Bismillah Traders.

DNCRP DD Mohammad Salim confirmed the matter, adding that the drive will continue against those who harass consumers.

DINAJPUR: A mobile court here on Sunday fined the owners of two sawmills Tk 20 thousand for running their business illegally at Hili in Hakimpur Upazila of the district.

A mobile court led by Hakimpur Upazila Executive Magistrate Mohammad Nur-e-Alam conducted a drive in Hili area and fined the owners of two sawmills Md Nazrul Islam Tk 10,000 and Md Sabur Tk 10,000 for operating their mills without any authorisation.

It also warned two other sawmills owners in this regard.
Executive Magistrate Mohammad Nur-e-Alam confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mustard harvesting begins at Madhupur
Two killed in road mishaps in Gaibandha, Dinajpur
Two electrocuted in Pirojpur, Dinajpur
Man arrested for raping minor girl
21 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts
Waste management absent at SBMCH
Minor boy drowns at Chirirbandar
Date molasses trading vibrant in Rajshahi market


Latest News
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
Nicaraguan President says NKorea, Iran have right to nukes
Keep hospital beds ready for Nipah patients: DGHS
PM to open revenue conference on Sunday
Bangladesh make winning start
BNP, allies hold rallies at 7 places in Dhaka on Saturday
9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2 years in India jail
Dhaka, Colombo seek greater cooperation through promoting shipping, air connectivity
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Fakhrul making comments without reading textbooks: Hasan
Most Read News
Student in coma being hit by a bike; protest erupts at JU
School boy killed for ransom in Khulna
Large Chinese spy balloon spotted over the US
Australian tennis star Kyrgios pleads guilty to assault of ex-girlfriend
AL, BNP divisional rallies in Sylhet on Saturday, tension prevails
Dhaka air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Daylong bird fair held at JU amid festivity
Workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft
Heroin worth crores of taka coming from India, dealings on mobile banking
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft